    120th Infantry Battalion Soldiers receive equipment ahead of CENTCOM deployment

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Story by Sgt. Nigel Hatcher 

    North Carolina National Guard

    The fielding marked a key step in the battalion’s pre-deployment process as Soldiers prepared to deploy to Kuwait, ensuring they are equipped with mission-essential gear to support operations overseas. The equipment issued is intended to enhance readiness, survivability, and operational effectiveness in the CENTCOM area of responsibility.
    “l think the new equipment is lighter, so it provides a lighter, more lethal warfighter,” said Lt Col Matt Taylor, Battalion Commander of the 120th Infantry Battalion. “The soldiers are prepared and equipped with the necessary gear to go into any combat situation”.
    Soldiers worked through accountability, inspections, and familiarization with the newly issued equipment as part of the fielding process. Leaders emphasized the importance of understanding proper use and maintenance to ensure the equipment performs as intended during deployment.
    The 120th Infantry Battalion will deploy to Kuwait in support of U.S. Central Command operations, where Soldiers will contribute to regional security and stability as part of Operation Spartan Shield.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.15.2026 14:14
    Story ID: 558191
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    ncng
    30th-abct
    alwaysready
    centcom

