The fielding marked a key step in the battalion’s pre-deployment process as Soldiers prepared to deploy to Kuwait, ensuring they are equipped with mission-essential gear to support operations overseas. The equipment issued is intended to enhance readiness, survivability, and operational effectiveness in the CENTCOM area of responsibility.

“l think the new equipment is lighter, so it provides a lighter, more lethal warfighter,” said Lt Col Matt Taylor, Battalion Commander of the 120th Infantry Battalion. “The soldiers are prepared and equipped with the necessary gear to go into any combat situation”.

Soldiers worked through accountability, inspections, and familiarization with the newly issued equipment as part of the fielding process. Leaders emphasized the importance of understanding proper use and maintenance to ensure the equipment performs as intended during deployment.

The 120th Infantry Battalion will deploy to Kuwait in support of U.S. Central Command operations, where Soldiers will contribute to regional security and stability as part of Operation Spartan Shield.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2026 Date Posted: 02.15.2026 14:14 Story ID: 558191 Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 36 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 120th Infantry Battalion Soldiers receive equipment ahead of CENTCOM deployment, by SGT Nigel Hatcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.