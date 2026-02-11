Arctic Angels strike at night: 1/11 IBCT Air Assaults into fight during JPMRC 26-02 Your browser does not support the audio element.

YUKON TRAINING AREA, Alaska — Under clear Arctic skies and in the cover of darkness, Soldiers assigned to the 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Air Assault), 11th Airborne Division, executed a nighttime air assault to counter an opposing force (OPFOR) airborne insertion during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-02.



As temperatures dropped and snow reached waist-deep across the landing zone, CH-47 Chinook and UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters cut through the frozen air, delivering Arctic Angels into a contested battlefield. Rotors churned powder into near whiteout conditions as aircraft touched down, forcing Soldiers to rapidly orient themselves while maintaining momentum against a thinking and adaptive enemy.



Moments after landing, air assault troops and snow machine teams pushed outward from the landing zone, closing distance with the opposing force. Small unit leaders directed rapid movement through deep snow, balancing speed with control as visibility fluctuated under rotor wash and blowing powder. Soldiers transitioned from aircraft to ground maneuver within minutes, engaging simulated enemy elements while establishing security and defensive sectors.



Operating in Arctic winter conditions required detailed coordination between aviation and ground forces by combining vertical lift and over the snow mobility air assault techniques. Crews navigated with limited light and challenging terrain while ground elements synchronized movement and maintained tactical surprise.



Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center rotations provide realistic, force-on-force training designed to test units against capable opponents in complex terrain. By integrating airborne and air assault operations during JPMRC 26-02, Arctic Angels refined expeditionary capabilities essential to the division’s mission in the Indo-Pacific and Arctic regions.



As the engagement unfolded, Soldiers established defensive positions to deny freedom of maneuver to opposing forces while preparing for follow-on operations. The coordinated response showcased the lethality and adaptability of the 11th Airborne Division, reinforcing its role as the Army’s premier Arctic-focused formation capable of rapid deployment and sustained operations in extreme cold.