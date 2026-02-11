South Carolina National Guard assist Metropolitan Police in Shoplifting at Navy Yard

WASHINGTON — On a busy Saturday morning in the Navy Yard neighborhood near the Metro station, Metropolitan Police Department officers and National Guard Soldiers worked together to detain a repeat shoplifting suspect at a local CVS on Feb. 14, 2026.

Metropolitan Police Officer M. Howells said he responded after his partner was dispatched to the call.

“My partner was sent to the call and responded,” Howells said. “I was down the block, so I came over. The Guard was already here.”

Across the street, South Carolina National Guard Soldiers were conducting a presence patrol near the Metro station when a store manager flagged them down.

“The manager came and told us a woman was shoplifting,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Rath Mackenzie. “Employees here are familiar with her — she’s done this a few times.”

U.S. Army Sgt. William Garcia said similar incidents had occurred in recent days, including one involving hundreds of dollars in merchandise.

After being alerted, the Soldiers took steps to prevent the suspect from leaving the store.

“We verbally detained her, ensuring she couldn’t leave the premises, and maintained security until officers arrived,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Dustin Timms.

Within approximately five minutes, Metropolitan Police officers arrived and assumed control of the situation. The response demonstrated coordination between local law enforcement and National Guard personnel supporting public safety operations in the District.

“I love having them here,” Howells said. “It’s an extra set of eyes and ears on the street. It’s good to work with our military partners. We’re out here being a presence in the community, alongside our military and federal partners, trying to keep the city safe.”

He added with a laugh, “You guys motivate me. Makes me want to go on PT runs.”

Beyond responding to incidents, Guardsmen said much of their role involves interacting with residents and business owners.

“Since we’ve been here, people ask, ‘Hey, can you help us?’” Garcia said. “We absolutely can. I’ve noticed people don’t hesitate to approach us.”