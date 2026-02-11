U.S. Forces Continue Strikes on ISIS Targets in Syria Your browser does not support the audio element.

TAMPA, Fla. – U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted 10 strikes against more than 30 ISIS targets in Syria, Feb. 3 – 12, to sustain relentless military pressure on remnants from the terrorist network.



U.S. forces struck ISIS infrastructure and weapons storage targets with precision munitions delivered by fixed-wing, rotary-wing, and unmanned aircraft.



CENTCOM forces previously conducted five strikes against an ISIS communication site, critical logistics node, and weapons storage facilities, Jan. 27 – Feb. 2.



Operation Hawkeye Strike was launched in response to a Dec. 13 attack on U.S. and Syrian forces in Palmyra. The ISIS ambush resulted in the death of two U.S. service members and an American interpreter.



More than 50 ISIS terrorists have been killed or captured and over 100 ISIS infrastructure targets have been struck with hundreds of precision munitions during two months of targeted operations.