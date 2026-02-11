Arctic Angels soar with Canadian Army Paratroopers

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Ian Morales | Soldiers assigned to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division and paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, The Royal Canadian Regiment, exit Air Force C-130J Super Hercules during a joint airborne exercise over Malemute Drop Zone, near Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska February 7th, 2026. This is the first time a Canadian unit has jumped with the 11th Airborne Division since it's historic reactivation in 2023. see less | View Image Page

Soldiers assigned to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division and Canadian 3rd Battalion, The Royal Canadian Regiment conducted a joint airborne operation on Malemute Drop Zone, near Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, February 7th, 2026.

The jump marked a historic event for not only the Division, but for the Canadian military as well.

"This was the first time since the reactivation of the 11th Airborne Division that a Canadian Airborne unit has jumped with the Division," said Canadian Army Brig. Gen. Robert McBride, Deputy Commanding General of Operations for the 11th Airborne Division."

Jumpmasters from both militaries provided expertise and maintained safety during the operation.

"This jump served as an introduction to the T-11 Parachute and allowed them to conduct a mass tactical drop as part of a Joint Forcible Entry Operation that initiates the live portion of JPMRC 26-02," McBride said. "It created trust and enhanced interoperability related to tactics, techniques, and procedures between Airborne organizations."

As the jump was a multinational exercise with jumpmasters from both nations performing duties in the aircraft, jumpers partook in a jump wing exchange at the conclusion of the operation.

"As the importance of the Arctic grows, the 11th Airborne Division will continue to execute bilateral airborne operations with our Arctic partners, to include Canada," expressed McBride. "The bond between the 11th Airborne Division and the 3rd Battalion, The Royal Canadian Regiment was apparent on the drop zone during the foreign wing exchange. I anticipate this relationship will continue to grow and lead to a long-lasting partnership."

Paratroopers from both nations exited Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft in 15-degree conditions on ground level. Undaunted by the conditions the paratroopers executed a clean jump and continued to build on the skills needed to survive, thrive, and dominate in sub-arctic to arctic conditions.

Less than a week later the same units will jump together as the opposing force to simulate a lethal and adaptable enemy for 1st Brigade Combat Team (Arctic), 11th Airborne Division during JPMRC 26-02 in Yukon Training Area near Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska.