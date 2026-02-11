NMRTC Camp Pendleton graduates six from MSC-IPP cohort

Photo By Curtis Hill | Graduates of the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Pendleton 2026 Medical Service Corps Inservice Procurement Program cohort gather for a group photo with two of the course advisors following the graduation ceremony held in the Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton galley meeting room on Feb. 13, 2026. From left to right: Petty Officer 2nd Class Richard Villanueva, Petty Officer 2nd Class Unique Richardson, Petty Officer 1st Class Oyindamola Michael, Cmdr. Derrick Hoffman, NMRTC Camp Pendleton director for administration, Capt. Mark Murriel, NMRTC Camp Pendleton director for expeditionary medicine, Petty Officer 2nd Class Jamilah Agyei, Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Hagen, and Petty Officer 1st Class Luis Fernandez. see less | View Image Page

Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Pendleton held a graduation ceremony for the 2026 Medical Service Corps Inservice Procurement Program cohort on Feb. 13, 2026, in the Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton galley meeting room.

The cohort and graduation ceremony were coordinated by Lt. Nnika Montgomery, the department head for material management for NMRTC Camp Pendleton.

“Being a part of this program is a tremendous opportunity for personal and professional growth, providing a direct path to becoming a leader in military medicine and caring for the health and well-being of service members and their families,” said Montgomery.

The graduation was officiated by Capt. Mark Murriel, the director for expeditionary medicine for NMRTC Camp Pendleton.

“As a mustang officer myself, I am honored to participate in this cohort as an advisor and to officiate the graduation ceremony,” said Murriel. “These Sailors are highly motivated, and they are exactly the type of Sailor we need to be pursuing a commission within the Medical Service Corps.”

According to the Navy Medicine website, MSC IPP provides a pathway to an officer commission in the Medical Service Corps for career motivated active-duty enlisted personnel, in pay grades E-5 through E-9, who meet certain eligibility criteria. The cohort consisted of 40 hours of instruction by 17 instructors and advisors over a weeklong period.

Graduating from the cohort were Petty Officer 2nd Class Jamilah Agyei, Petty Officer 1st Class Luis Fernandez, Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Hagen, Petty Officer 1st Class Oyindamola Michael, Petty Officer 2nd Class Unique Richardson, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Richard Villanueva.

All the graduates will be submitting packages for the Academic Year 2027 Medical Service Corps Inservice Procurement Program selection board.