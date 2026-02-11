A memory they’ll carry with them: 110th Aviation Brigade honors international partners with Family Day at Fort Rucker

Photo By Leslie Herlick | International partners assigned to the 110th Aviation Brigade and their families pose for a group photo in front of Warrior Hall at Fort Rucker, Ala., on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. The brigade hosted the family day to honor the contributions of its international partners and give their families a firsthand look at the U.S. Army aviation training mission. see less | View Image Page

FORT RUCKER, Ala. – The 110th Aviation Brigade hosted a family day on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, to honor its international partners and give their families a firsthand look at the vital role they play in training U.S. Army aviators.

The event, held at Warrior Hall, with assistance from the Directorate of Simulation, brought together families of foreign liaisons and instructor pilots from the Euro-NATO Helicopter Pilot Training and the Military Personnel Exchange Program. It was designed to recognize the integral role these international partners play in the brigade's mission at the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and give their families an inside look at the vital role their Soldiers play in training U.S. Army aviators.

For the organizers, the day was about more than just showcasing military aircraft.

"This is great because it brings our allied partners and their families directly into the training environment," said Sam Baker, deputy operations officer at 110th Aviation Brigade and one of the event's organizers. "They’re here teaching our students every day, and this gives them the same opportunity we give our own IPs [instructor pilots], to bring their families in and show them what they do to help create Army aviators."

Baker said that opening the doors to families strengthens the sense of community within the brigade, especially for international instructors who may be far from home. “It means a lot for them to be able to share this part of their life,” he said. “Their families get to see the mission up close, understand the work they’re doing, and feel included in the team.”

For Baker, that inclusion is the heart of the event. “When families see the training, the aircraft, the students, they understand the purpose behind the long hours. It connects them to the mission. And that connection matters.” Maj. Dustin Yates, operations officer for the 110th Aviation Brigade, echoed that sentiment, saying the most meaningful part of the day was seeing the families watch their soldiers in their element. He recalled watching German exchange officer Lt. Col. Arne Dampfert with his family.

"His wife sat down and just watched him, really watched him, setting everything up for their kids," Yates said. "He was hustling, making sure they had the full experience. And the look on her face… pure joy. She was seeing her husband doing what he loves, sharing it with their children.”

For Yates, that moment captured the long-term impact events like this can have. “If those kids grow up and end up flying CH 47s, especially now that Germany is buying the 47s, they’ll be able to look back and say their dad was the first one who ever taught them what that aircraft could do. That’s a powerful memory.”

Yates said the event also helps build a sense of community for families who have moved from all over the world. "These families move here from all over the world. They’re far from home, trying to adjust, and that’s hard," Yates said. "Experiences like this change the whole picture. It shows we’re invested in them. It shows them what their Soldier does every day. And it gives them a sense of belonging.”

The day, according to Yates, is about creating lasting memories and fostering a sense of connection. “We spent two years in Korea, and being away from home is tough. Anything that helps families feel rooted, anything that gives them a shared memory, is worth doing," he said. "That’s what today is. It’s a memory they’ll carry with them.”

