LRC RIA safety record creates mission success

Photo By Jon Connor | A contracted employee with Logistics Readiness Center Rock Island Arsenal, drills holes in a plate used as part of a safety light. LRC RIA, located in Illinois, has gone 10 years with an accident-free workplace in meeting or surpassing Occupational Safety and Health Administration safety standard classifications. (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Jon Connor | A contracted employee with Logistics Readiness Center Rock Island Arsenal, drills...... read more read more

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – A U.S. Army Sustainment Command Logistics Readiness Center achieved 10 years accident-free, boosting mission readiness while protecting critical personnel and equipment.

This milestone means that for 10 consecutive years LRC Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, has operated without any significant incidents involving severe injury, death, or major destruction of property.

“Being accident-free advances the ASC by having all employees available to perform the requirements that makes ASC successful. Any loss of days hampers the mission,” said Anthony Robinson, contracting officer’s representative, LRC RIA. “In this environment, people matter. It has always been a priority of our leadership to take care of our most vital assets.”

Examples of possible injuries at LRC RIA include muscular strains, slips and falls, welding burns, hits from flying objects, and tripping, Robinson said. Other potential injuries include crushing, electrical shocks, and machinery-related lacerations.

“The money saved through cost-avoidance – both in human and equipment terms – is incalculable,” said Robinson, but “any kind of injury costs the Department of War money. Equipment can be fixed or purchased; personnel, not so much. The Department of War invests a lot of money in our personnel, which enables us to be the most powerful force in the world.”

LRC Rock Island is part of the 404th Army Field Support Brigade, headquartered at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, which falls under ASC. ASC has more than 80 LRCs throughout the U.S. and the world.

Through its brigades, battalions, and LRCs, ASC delivers installation logistics, manages Army Prepositioned Stocks, and integrates enterprise sustainment functions to increase materiel and warfighter readiness.

LRC RIA provides installation-level logistics services to sustain unit readiness and support tenant organizations.

Among other installation support services its mission focuses on managing transportation needs, maintenance, supply and services, while enhancing the quality of life for Soldiers and Families. Other missions include contract management, personal property counseling during permanent change of station moves, passenger travel service for official duty, and transportation motor pool operations. Vehicles serviced include fire trucks, ambulances, forklift, security police, and all associated equipment.

“While the LRC is not on the front lines, we keep the warfighter fully prepared for any conflict by providing the right equipment to the right place at the right time,” Robinson said. “This makes our Army the greatest and best fighting force in the world.”

Maintaining a strong safety record directly advances an organization's mission by enhancing operational efficiency, boosting employee morale and retention, reducing costly downtime, and fostering customer trust. It acts as a performance driver that ensures workflow continuity, protects critical resources, and provides cost-avoidance on medical and new equipment costs.

“I would stress the point there are a lot of hazards, moving parts, and potential for dangerous incidents within the LRC; this accomplishment is huge,” said Chris Louis, Supply and Services Division chief, LRC RIA.

“Our team is dedicated to each other. The entire LRC staff is OSHA 10 certified,” he said. “No one wants to see a team member injured or problems at work. Slow and steady always wins the race.”

OSHA – Occupational Safety and Health Administration – is a U.S. Department of Labor agency. OSHA 10 is a voluntary, entry-level 10-hour safety training program that educates workers on identifying, avoiding, and preventing workplace hazards.

“LRC RIA’s outstanding safety program greatly exceeds industry-related safety standards,” said Robert Petty, chief, ASC G4/Safety & Occupational Health Division.

“I attribute these efforts due to their Occupational Safety and Health Administration Voluntary Protection Program initiatives,” Petty explained.

VPP promotes safety by fostering a three-way, proactive partnership where management, labor, and OSHA collaborate to exceed regulatory requirements. This relationship is built on shared responsibility, requiring joint participation in hazard analysis, training, and implementing comprehensive safety systems to reduce injuries and illnesses.

“LRC RIA and 404th AFSB senior leaders have been leading the way in OSHA VPP implementation across the ASC enterprise,” Petty said.

For Robinson, safety is the lynchpin to success in the Army.

“Absolutely. Across the board, you will find safety at the forefront,” he said. “Even in the corporate world, safety is always stressed. Even during budget shortfalls, safety is always funded as our leadership recognizes that the employee well-being is important to mission success.”

LRC RIA’s accident-free workplace can be boiled down to education and taking responsibility. That core requisite is the foundation of the LRC and its employees, Robinson said.

“Training and the buy-in of the employees,” are the keys to success, he said. “Everyone is a safety officer. You see something, say something.”

“With everything we do, safety is always at the forefront. Our leaders expect it. The employees are the reason we have such a record,” Robinson said.

“This is a testament on how our team members go about their day-to-day; focusing on small details that can be easily overlooked,” added Louis, who’s worked at this LRC since 2016. “Safety is always a very important part of every mission.”