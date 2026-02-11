7th BW validates combat capability during DARK ASCENT

Photo By Airman 1st Class Caleb Schellenberg | U.S. Airmen assigned to the 7th Munitions Squadron load Joint Direct Attack Munitions onto a trailer during Exercise DARK ASCENT at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 23, 2026. The Combat Readiness Exercise evaluated the 7th Bomb Wing’s ability to generate and sustain combat airpower through realistic deployment and installation defense scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Schellenberg) see less | View Image Page

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- The 7th Bomb Wing conducted Combat Readiness Exercise DARK ASCENT at Dyess Air Force Base to evaluate its ability to generate, deploy and sustain B-1B Lancer combat operations in a contested environment, Jan. 22–30, 2026.

Exercise DARK ASCENT tested the wing’s core Mission Essential Tasks under simulated conflict conditions, requiring Airmen across operations, maintenance, logistics, security forces and mission support to execute long-range strike capabilities under expedited timelines while also responding to base-level threats.

“The intent for CRE DARK ASCENT was to provide a thorough review of the wing’s capabilities, highlight potential risks to command teams and identify resource needs to maintain a decisive edge,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Frazier, 7th Bomb Wing inspector general chief.

Exercise scenarios focused on providing and maintaining B-1B Lancer strike capabilities to combatant commanders in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility while simultaneously managing local threats and operational friction.

"Any organization that wants to be better has to test itself and find where our limits and vulnerabilities are, so we have time to fix them and grow stronger," Frazier explained. "Combat Readiness Exercises are a great example of the shift the Air Force is making to focus on combat capabilities."

Planning for DARK ASCENT evolved in real time. In December, the 7th BW supported real-world Higher Headquarters directed missions causing exercise planners to adjust the framework to capture and include performance data from those operations into the CRE while continuing to evaluate the wing’s ability to rapidly deploy personnel and assets in a wartime scenario.

“Planners quickly adapted to evaluate the wing's performance in the real-world operation, crediting captured objectives associated with long-range strike missions from Dyess AFB and the capacity for sustained combat operations,” Frazier said. “The formal exercise then evaluated the wing's ability to rapidly deploy personnel and assets in a wartime environment.”

Throughout the exercise, Wing Inspection Team members and Air Force Global Strike Command inspectors observed and documented performance across the installation to identify strengths and areas for improvement, ensuring the wing remains prepared to deliver decisive combat power.

During execution, an unplanned real-world event further tested the wing’s resilience, Winter Storm Fern.

“The largest Texas winter storm in five years descended upon the base, challenging Airmen and forcing exercise planners to rework the final six days of the CRE,” Frazier said. “However, this real-world obstacle provided an invaluable training opportunity. Proactive decisions from wing leadership, coupled with exceptional teamwork across the installation, particularly from the 7th Civil Engineer Squadron, allowed the wing to overcome the weather’s impact and offered deep insight into the unit's true capabilities.”

The winter storm temporarily paused exercise activity, but Airmen rapidly restored flightline operations and resumed exercise events with minimal disruption. The real-world challenge provided an unscripted test of the wing’s ability to maintain combat capability under degraded conditions.

Exercise DARK ASCENT confirmed the 7th BW’s readiness to project decisive long-range strike capability in support of national defense objectives and strategic deterrence.

“DARK ASCENT reinforced what this wing is built to do,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Seth Spanier, 7th BW commander. “We validated our ability to generate combat power, adapt under pressure and sustain long-range strike operations in a contested environment. Our Airmen proved they are ready to deliver decisive effects whenever and wherever the nation requires.”