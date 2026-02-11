U.S. Space Force graduates first class from Captain’s Leadership Course

Courtesy Photo | The Captain’s Leadership Course patch is displayed on the uniform of a U.S. Space Force captain at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, Feb. 10, 2026. The patch represents completion of the Space Force’s first captain-specific professional military education program, led by Space Delta 13, Space Training and Readiness Command. (Courtesy photo by Abbey Toronjo, Texas A&M University) see less | View Image Page

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The U.S. Space Force graduated the inaugural class of its Captain’s Leadership Course Feb. 13 at Texas A&M University, marking another milestone in the service’s effort to develop space-focused leaders prepared for joint operations.

The four-week, in-residence course, led by Space Training and Readiness Command’s Space Delta 13, was the Space Force’s first professional military education program designed specifically for captains, independent from Air Force instruction.

The course was created to prepare company-grade officers for increased leadership responsibilities in a service focused on the space domain. Leadership served as the foundation, with lessons integrated across disciplines to encourage reflection, application and growth. Its curriculum centered on four program learning outcomes: leadership, communication, space expertise and joint integration.

“We are laying the foundation for stronger primary military education for the Space Force,” said Capt. Jack D. Rollison, a Delta 13 instructor of joint doctrine and planning for the Captain’s Leadership Course. “Everything we do is designed to provide experience, resources and time for reflection. The students have been eager and motivated to learn.”

Instruction was delivered by a combination of military cadre and civilian faculty from Texas A&M University, blending operational experience with academic expertise. Courses emphasized discussion-based learning, applied exercises and collaborative dialogue, creating space for officers to examine their leadership styles and refine how they communicate in complex environments.

Capt. Alexander Arietta, an instructor with 328th Weapons Squadron, Space Delta 11, was one of 24 students and shared that the experience reinforced the importance of continuous leadership development.

“The biggest takeaway for me was the focus on growth,” Arietta said. “Leadership doesn’t have a finish line. You’re always learning, adapting and improving.”

Capt. Sydney Strickler, a weapons officer with 20th Space Surveillance Squadron, Space Delta 2, also completed the course as a student and said one of her key lessons centered on building trust within teams.

“You can have high technical trust in someone, but low emotional trust,” Strickler said. “That combination can lead to silence. The course shaped how I think about building teams where people feel comfortable speaking up.”

Both students shared the university setting allowed them to step away from daily operational demands and focus on professional growth. Interaction with peers from across the Space Force’s operational, intelligence, acquisition and cyber disciplines strengthened their understanding of how the service integrates capabilities within the joint force.

The partnership extended beyond the classroom, according to Rollison, noting that support from the surrounding community has been evident in everyday interactions.

“Even if you’re out in town getting your hair cut and someone asks what you do, people get excited when you tell them you’re in the U.S. Space Force,” Rollison said. “The community as a whole is welcoming.”

The graduation of the first class represents a significant step for the Space Force. The course is part of a broad effort to build education programs by Guardians, for Guardians, ensuring its leaders are prepared to lead in a contested and evolving space domain.