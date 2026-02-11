USS Farragut Arrives in Mobile, AL to Celebrate Tradition, Service, and Community

Photo By Ensign Kobe Nguyen | 130226-N-GK233-1543 MOBILE, ALA. (February 13, 2026) Sailors assigned to USS Farragut (DDG 99) man the rails while pulling into port, Mobile, Alabama, February 13, 2026. Farragut is in Mobile, Alabama, participating in its 2026 Mardi Gras celebration. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Morgan Altom) see less | View Image Page

MOBILE, Ala (February 13, 2026) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut (DDG 99) arrived in Mobile, Alabama for a scheduled port visit, in conjunction with the city’s 2026 Mardi Gras celebration, February 13.

As the oldest organized Mardi Gras in the United States, Mobile provides a unique opportunity for Sailors aboard Farragut to engage with the local community and showcase the pride and professionalism of the U.S. Navy.

During the visit, Farragut will participate in a variety of events in the community, including marching in Mobile’s historic Floral Parade. In addition to several local outreach events, the warship will offer public tours throughout the week, providing locals and visitors with a unique opportunity to step aboard and learn more about life and operations on a U.S. Navy warship.

Mobile’s annual Mardi Gras celebration with the U.S. Navy has been an ongoing and storied partnership going back over 100 years. These port visits allow crew members to connect with the public they serve, share in national celebrations, and foster pride in their service and dedication.

The ship’s namesake, Admiral David G. Farragut, has a historic connection with Mobile arising from his leadership during the Battle of Mobile Bay (1864). Building upon that connection, Farragut has visited Mobile twice previously during Mardi Gras, and several officers and crew have family ties to this area.

USS Farragut, commissioned in 2006, is homeported in Mayport, FL and assigned to Commander, Naval Surface Group Southeast. The ship supports multi-mission offensive and defensive capabilities and is capable of conducting sustained combat operations across multiple domains.

COMNAVSURFLANT mans, trains and equips assigned surface forces and shore activities, ensuring a capable force for conducting prompt and sustained operations in support of United States national interests. The SURFLANT force is composed of 77 ships and 31 shore commands.

