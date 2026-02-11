15th Air Force Leadership witness Moody AFB readiness Your browser does not support the audio element.

Moody Air Force Base, Ga. – Maj. Gen. Steven Behmer, 15th Air Force commander and Chief Master Sgt. Nikki Drago, 15th Air Force command chief, visited Moody Air Force Base Feb. 10–12, 2026, to engage with Airmen and assess how the 23d Wing and 93d Air Ground Operations Wing are sustaining readiness today while bringing future capability forward.



Throughout the visit, Behmer and Drago engaged Airmen across operational, support and installation defense functions, reinforcing how readiness is built through daily execution, disciplined training and strong teams. From junior enlisted Airmen to senior leaders, discussions emphasized how individual roles connect directly to the wing’s ability to respond in contested environments.



“What matters most is whether Airmen are ready when the nation calls, not just today, but in the future environments we know are coming,” Behmer said. “What I saw at Moody is two wings that understands readiness is built through daily discipline, realistic training and taking care of its people so they can execute under pressure.”



Behmer and Drago also emphasized that mission readiness cannot be sustained without taking care of Airmen and their families. Visiting the 23d Medical Group highlighted the laboratory capabilities, displaying equipment used to detect and diagnose diseases. By conducting on-site testing and analysis, it enables the rapid identification of potential health threats, protecting Airmen and their families while preserving unit readiness with healthy, mission-capable Airmen.



The fitness and family support programs reinforced that resilience, health and stability are essential to maintaining focus and effectiveness in demanding operational environments. Leaders stressed that when Airmen are distracted by unmet needs or unsupported families, readiness suffers and mission execution is at risk.



“Our people are the foundation of readiness,” Drago said. “If we are not taking care of Airmen and their families, we cannot expect them to fully focus on the mission. When they know their families are supported, Airmen train harder, respond faster and perform when it counts.”



Operational readiness remained central throughout the visit. Airmen from the 347th Rescue Group, 23d Fighter Group and the 93d AGOW demonstrated how integrated air and ground capabilities are trained, postured and ready for rapid response. These mission sets, combined with disciplined training and attention to detail, ensure Moody remains ready to deliver combat effects across the full range of operations.



“The Flying Tigers train every day with the future fight in mind,” said Col. Sean Hall, 23d Wing commander. “Readiness starts with our people. When our Airmen are taken care of, they are able to execute the mission without hesitation.”



The 93d AGOW plays a critical role in building combat-ready forces by preparing Airmen to operate in complex, contested environments alongside joint and coalition partners. Through its combat weather, tactical air control party and base defense mission sets, the wing develops Airmen who enable commanders to generate combat power across air and ground domains.



“Our Airmen operate at the forward edge of the fight,” said Col. John Blocher, 93d AGOW commander. “If we are not investing in their development and well-being at home, we are accepting risk in combat. Taking care of our people is not separate from readiness, it is readiness.”



During the visit, Behmer and Drago observed how the 93d AGOW integrates realistic training, advanced skills development and disciplined execution to prepare Airmen for rapid deployment. Through live demonstrations, including tactical and weapons demonstrations as well as a static line jump from a HC-130J Combat King II, the 93d AGOW showcased its operational capabilities in real time. These efforts ensure forces are not only technically proficient, but adaptable and ready to operate with limited resources and under challenging conditions.



“These two days highlighted how base-level capabilities directly enable combat power.” Behmer said. “Engagements with Airmen supporting personnel readiness, logistics and installation defense illustrated how these functions underpin the wing’s ability to generate and sustain forces. Counter-small unmanned aircraft systems and base defense operations demonstrated how Moody protects critical assets while maintaining freedom of action for operational units.”



The visit concluded with leadership discussions focused on sustaining current readiness while bringing future capability forward through modernization, infrastructure and innovative training approaches. Throughout the engagement, Behmer and Drago observed a force deliberately building readiness that is disciplined, resilient and prepared to meet both today’s missions and tomorrow’s challenges.