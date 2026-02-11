NTAG Empire State Hosts Mentorship Rodeo to Strengthen Sailor Development

Photo By Sandra Collado | 260206-N-MY460-1001 STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (Feb. 06, 2026) U.S. Navy Counselor First Class (NC1) Regiep Kodra, mentorship coordinator for Navy Talent Acquisition Group Empire State, speaks with Sailors during a Sailor 360 mentorship rodeo. The event provided E-6 and below Sailors the opportunity to interview and select mentors to support their professional and personal development. (U.S. Navy photo by Mrs. Sandra Collado) see less | View Image Page

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Empire State hosted a Sailor 360 mentorship rodeo, led by Yeoman Chief (YNC) Moshe Benkandil, in coordination with the command’s mentorship coordinator, Navy Counselor First Class (NC1) Kodra, 6 Feb.

Sailor 360 mentorship rodeo is designed to connect junior Sailors with experienced mentors and strengthen professional development across the command.

During the event, Sailors in paygrades E-6 and below participated in structured six-minute interview rounds with khaki leadership. After each round, the khaki rotated to a new group of Sailors, giving mentees the opportunity to meet multiple potential mentors and select the best fit for their career goals.

Following the mentorship sessions, the Chief Petty Officer Association (CPOA) hosted a chili cook-off, providing an opportunity for fellowship and informal engagement between Sailors and leadership.

Kodra emphasized the importance of mentorship in the Navy.

“A good mentor helps mentees navigate career challenges, build confidence, and expand networks, often leading to improved performance and faster goal attainment,” Kodra said.

Command Master Chief Edward Pare reinforced the value of mentorship as a critical career development tool.

“The most important thing you can do to progress in your career is to get yourself a mentor. If the demand is there, your mentor can supply you with the tools to succeed,” Pare said. “You give so much of your time to the Navy’s mission… invest some of that time into yourselves as well.”

The mentorship rodeo supports NTAG Empire State’s commitment to fostering professional growth, strengthening leadership connections, and empowering Sailors to take ownership of their careers.

Navy Talent Acquisition Group Empire State is one of 26 NTAGs under Navy Recruiting Command. Headquartered in Garden City, New York, it encompasses regions including New York City, Long Island and northern New Jersey. It consists of 41 enlisted recruiting stations, with additional stations in Germany and Italy. The combined goal of these stations is to attract the highest-quality candidates for America's Navy, ensuring a strong and capable force for the nation's defense.