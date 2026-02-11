FRCSW Employees Earn Award

Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) Commanding Officer CAPT Luis “Rick” Rivera presents command coins to two groups of outstanding employees from the command Material Laboratory team in recognition of exceptional technical excellence and mission impact. He is joined by CAPT Shannon Thompson, FRCSW Executive Officer, and Mr. Shawn Delaware, FRCSW Executive Director.

In one image, Joel de Alba, Luis Sanchez, Paul Johnson, Suelen Razo, and Matt Wasner are recognized for their rapid and critical response to a potential E-2/C-2 fleet safety issue involving Nose Landing Gear wheel nut failures. During the week of December 8, 2025; this team completed detailed laboratory analysis within 48 hours, enabling the E2C2 Fleet Support Team (FST), PMA-231, and fleet leadership to make timely, informed decisions to mitigate operational risk. Their professionalism, scientific expertise, and ability to perform under pressure directly supported fleet safety and readiness.

In the second image, Joseph Macdougal, Jeff Mullin, Gilberto Simon, and Brian Miciano are recognized for successfully bringing all Whidbey Growler PMI routers into full compliance with Quality Assurance requirements. Through exceptional collaboration with production, engineering, and QA teams, they completed a comprehensive rebuild of the 70-route Growler PMI deck while simultaneously updating all FY26 modification routers to meet technical data reference standards. Their efforts represent a significant win for FRCSW production efficiency and readiness.

Together, these teams exemplify the technical excellence, teamwork, and dedication that enable FRCSW to deliver world-class support to the Fleet.

FRCSW employees are the Backbone of Military Readiness!

NOTE: John Schneider accepted the award on behalf of Luis Sanchez