Integrated legal teams enhance readiness during 15th AF and ACC JA visit to Moody Your browser does not support the audio element.

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Judge Advocate (JA) leadership from 15th Air Force and Air Combat Command (ACC) visited Moody Air Force Base to engage with Airmen and leaders, reinforcing the role of legal readiness in mission success.



During the visit, ACC and 15th Air Force JA leadership received a mission brief highlighting how the Judge Advocate mission supports commanders, Airmen and operations across the command. The visit also included meetings with installation leadership and professional development engagements aimed at strengthening communication and understanding between legal teams and the force they support.



“Visits like this are about showing the impact Moody, and we as legal professionals, have on the entire mission,” said Lt. Col. Antonio Fornasier, 23d Wing staff judge advocate. “Our goal is to show our functional leadership, what we do and how we fit into the overall mission.”



The engagement highlighted the importance of accessible, mission-focused legal support at every level of command. 15th Air Force JA leadership emphasized the value of direct engagement at the installation level to strengthen relationships and better understand mission needs.



“Getting on the ground and meeting the team face to face adds another layer of connection that strengthens those relationships,” said Col. Allan Brock, 15th Air Force staff judge advocate. “It helps us to understand more about the mission when we’re able to sit down with commanders and first sergeants and meet with the wing commanders to know and understand what more we can do to support them and the mission.”



In addition to the mission brief, JA leaders met with 23d Wing and 93d Air Ground Operations Wing leadership and participated in discussion panels designed to encourage education and proactive communication, with participation from agencies such as the Office of Special Investigations (OSI), the Inspector General (IG), Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR), Security Forces and installation leadership.



Wing leadership highlighted the role of integrated legal support across 15th Air Force, ACC and Moody AFB in enabling commanders and supporting mission success.



“This engagement reinforces how critical integrated legal expertise is to operational success,” said Col. Sean Hall, 23d Wing commander. “By aligning our legal teams across 15th Air Force, ACC and Moody, we’re sharpening our readiness and ensuring our commanders are empowered to make sound decisions in support of the mission.”



The visit underscored the importance of accessible, informed legal support in maintaining good order and discipline while enabling mission success across Air Combat Command.