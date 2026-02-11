Italian Nationals Recognized by 31st FW for Rescuing Airmen

Photo By Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume | Mattia Celant, left, Andrea Vittorio Santin, right, and U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander, pose for a photo during a ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 26, 2026. Santin and Celant were recognized for rescuing five 31st FW Airmen involved in a vehicle accident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume) see less | View Image Page

AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy – The 31st Fighter Wing held a ceremony on Jan. 26, 2026, recognizing two Italian nationals for providing aid to five U.S. Airmen involved in a vehicle accident.

The event formally commended the actions of Andrea Vittorio Santina and Mattia Celant, who were the first to respond to the Sept. 27, 2025, vehicle accident and rescue the service members.

“The car was on fire, and our Airmen were trapped and unconscious,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, 31 FW commander. “Santina and Celant demonstrated immense bravery and risked their own lives to help pull our Airmen out.”

Diers also said the wing is grateful for its strong bond with the Italian community and that the ceremony reflects the partnership and shared commitment between the U.S. and Italy.

Antonio Del Fiol, mayor of Polcenigo, also addressed the relationship between his town and the 31st FW.

“Moments like this show how closely our town and the air base are connected,” Del Fiol said. “When something happens, we respond together.”

Looking back on the incident, Santina said that in the moment, there was no question about whether to step in.

“It’s important to act rather than remain a passive observer during an emergency,” Santina said. “Even a small action can be enough to save a life.”