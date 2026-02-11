Fort Buchanan Strengthens Operational Resilience Through Scalable Water Security Initiative

Courtesy Photo | As surrounding communities across Puerto Rico experience recurring water service interruptions and infrastructure challenges, Fort Buchanan is highlighting its established rainwater-harvesting capability as a proven example of scalable water resilience in action. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO – As surrounding communities across Puerto Rico experience recurring water service interruptions and infrastructure challenges, Fort Buchanan is highlighting its established rainwater-harvesting capability as a proven example of scalable water resilience in action.

In the aftermath of Hurricane María, the installation identified a critical operational vulnerability: dependence on external water infrastructure during large-scale emergencies. In response, Fort Buchanan launched an Army pilot rainwater-harvesting program in 2018 that has since evolved into a mature, scalable resilience capability aligned with Army installation modernization and mission assurance priorities.

“The rainwater harvesting program began in 2018, right after Hurricane Maria. It was an Army pilot project,” said geologist Aníbal Negrón, chief of the Environmental Division and Energy Program at Fort Buchanan.

Today, the installation operates 20 solar-powered water-harvesting and purification systems, generating approximately 3.1 million gallons of potable water annually—a significant percentage of the installation's total demand.

“It has been very successful and effective. Sharing our story reflects our commitment to providing real solutions that strengthen Puerto Rico's resilience,” Negrón said.

Each system is engineered to sustain its assigned facility with potable water for at least 14 days without rainfall, ensuring continuity of operations during grid failures, infrastructure disruptions, or natural disasters—conditions that have periodically impacted neighboring communities.

“Fort Buchanan was the hub of the United States government in the operation that was taking place in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. So, the system was designed so that it can continue whatever mission is underway without interruption,” said engineer Homar Velázquez, the installation’s resource efficiency manager.

The modular systems operate on solar energy, are transportable, and can be installed within one to two days, reducing reliance on vulnerable utilities and fuel supply chains. In an environment where municipal systems remain susceptible to outages, the installation’s approach demonstrates how infrastructure investment directly enhances operational readiness.

“For any organization or community on the island, this technology could serve as an example that when an emergency comes, you’ll have several days of potable water,” Velázquez said.

Looking ahead, the initiative is expanding from 20 to 25 systems. New installations at the child development center, the installation’s DoDEA school, and a new Army Reserve center will further protect critical support functions and enhance force readiness.

The model has also drawn interest from other geographically isolated installations.

“We received a delegation from Hawaii and Guam who wanted to see the system in action, learn from our experience, and implement it at their military installations,” said Velázquez.

Originally developed as a post-disaster mitigation measure, Fort Buchanan’s water-harvesting initiative now proactively reduces operational risk, increases installation autonomy, and ensures the Army’s ability to sustain operations even when surrounding infrastructure is strained. In a region where water security remains a pressing community concern, the installation’s investment underscores its commitment to readiness, resilience, and its strategic role in supporting Western Hemisphere operations.

With an annual budget exceeding $500 million, Fort Buchanan supports a military community of approximately 15,000 service members, that includes Active Duty, Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members. The installation’s mission is to enhance readiness and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any location, at any time.