Update 1 and Final: Coast Guard suspends active search for missing swimmer off Guam

A U.S. Coast Guard petty officer operates an approved drone to search for a missing swimmer off Guam's west side on Feb. 19, 2026. The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the active search Friday at sunset for a 22-year-old man who was swept beyond the reef line while swimming at Tanguisson Beach on Tuesday evening. He remains missing. U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy, and Guam National Guard crews conducted 26 search patterns over three days, covering 637 square nautical miles, in addition to substantial efforts by Guam Fire Rescue crews.

SANTA RITA, Guam — The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the active search Friday at sunset for a 22-year-old man who was swept beyond the reef line while swimming at Tanguisson Beach on Tuesday evening. He remains missing.

U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy, and Guam National Guard crews conducted 26 search patterns over three days, covering 637 square nautical miles, in addition to substantial efforts by Guam Fire Rescue crews and Guam Police Department.

“The decision to suspend an active search is never one we make lightly,” said Lt. Cmdr. Derek Wallin, the U.S. Coast Guard search and rescue mission coordinator. “Our crews and our partners at Guam Fire Rescue and Guam Police Department, HSC-25, the Guam National Guard, and across every agency involved used every available resource. We appreciate their dedicated efforts. Our deepest condolences go out to this young man’s family and loved ones. We hold them close in our thoughts during this incredibly difficult time.”

At approximately 6:32 p.m. Tuesday, the Joint Rescue Sub-Center Guam watch team received notification from Guam Fire Rescue that strong rip currents near were carrying a 22-year-old swimmer seaward near Tanguisson Beach. A family member entered the water to help but was unable to maintain contact due to the powerful surf and safely returned to shore.

Over three days, joint responders marshaled an extensive array of resources. U.S. Coast Guard Station Apra Harbor 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crews searched the reef line and nearshore waters. The USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) crew got underway and conducted an offshore search of the drift area. U.S. Coast Guard drone teams provided aerial searches. U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 crews flew MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter sorties and deployed rescue swimmers. Guam National Guard aviators flew UH-72 Lakota helicopter searches.

Guam Fire Rescue crews maintained a sustained presence at the incident command post throughout the operation, deploying water units, rescue watercraft, jet skis, drone assets with thermal imaging, and SCUBA diver teams to search the reef and underwater areas. The Guam Police Department conducted searches using jet skis and divers. The U.S. Coast Guard also deployed a self-locating datum marker buoy at the swimmer’s last known position to track ocean currents and inform search planning.

Challenging sea conditions hampered search efforts throughout the operation. At the time of the initial incident, seas measured 5 to 8 feet with easterly winds of 18 knots and occasional rain squalls that reduced visibility. Conditions on the final day of the search included seas of 6 to 8 and winds of 15 to 20 knots.

A suspended search may be resumed if new information comes to light. The Coast Guard encourages anyone with information about the missing swimmer to contact the Joint Rescue Sub-Center Guam at (671) 355-4824 or via VHF Channel 16.

The National Weather Service issues advisories for the Mariana Islands. Please visit https://www.weather.gov/gum/ for the latest conditions.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Guam Fire Rescue urge the public to stay out of the water while dangerous conditions persist. If caught in a rip current, swim parallel to the shoreline until free of the current, then swim toward shore. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

