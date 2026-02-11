"No Mercy" Battalion Spearheads Aviation Modernization with Apache Helicopter Transfer

Photo By Staff Sgt. George Prince | A Soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, conducts maintenance on an AH-64E Apache helicopter v.4, on February 12, 2026. The maintenance is part of routine procedures to ensure the aircraft's readiness for future missions. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. George Prince) see less | View Image Page

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – 1-101 Attack Battalion (1-101st AB) “No Mercy” reached a milestone in Army Aviation Transformation by successfully transferring the first two AH-64E Apache Version 4 (v4). Helicopters to the 1-149th Attack Battalion (1-148th AB) of the Texas National Guard on Feb. 3, 2026.

“It was a great experience watching the maintainers in our company work alongside our teammates in the National Guard,” said 1st Lt. Kamrin Rosling, a platoon leader in 1-101 AB. “The process went smoothly as Soldiers from the supply and maintenance sections came together to get the transfer done.”

The transfer aligns with the Army's goal of ensuring that Guard component is equipped with modern aircraft to meet its mission demands. 1-149th AB headquarters is located at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, Texas but has companies in Mississippi. The acquisition of the two helicopters immediately upgraded the 1-149th AB capabilities by providing more lethal and interoperable platforms.

“The 1-149th Attack Battalion retired the last AH-64A in 2012 and is now poised for the next transformation with the acceptance of our first two AH-64E helicopters from the 101st” said Lt. Col. Cody Anfinson, 1-149th AB commander. “It is an honor to collaborate with No Mercy, the National Guard Bureau, and Apache Project Management to ensure Texas and Mississippi are prepared to enhance our readiness with the AH-64E Guardian."

The handover was a significant step in creating more hangar space for 1-101st AB, of the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade (101st CAB), to receive a battalion’s worth of upgraded AH-64E Apache Version 6 (v6.) Helicopters. According to Boeing, the AH-64E v6. features improved main rotor and tail rotor systems, an upgraded fuselage with a larger fuel capacity, and an advanced crew station with a large pilot display.

“This transfer reflects the hard work and professionalism of our No Mercy Soldiers,” said Lt. Col. Merritt Thomas, 1-101 AB commander. “By giving AH-64E v4. Apaches to the Texas and Mississippi National Guards, we helped boost their ability to provide responsive homeland security. It also enabled us to receive the upgraded Version 6 fleet to continue sharpening our readiness and project combat power. It was a win for all units involved.”

Following the transfer,101st CAB will continue restructuring efforts and become the service’s largest conventional aviation unit. In addition to its fleet of AH-64E (v6) Helicopters, the brigade will be the first to receive the MV-75 Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA), and host two Assault Helicopter Battalions with Chinooks.

“The 101st CAB remains at the forefront of transformation initiatives.” said Col. Tyler Partridge, 101st CAB commander. “As we reorganize to continue fielding next-generation aviation capabilities, we are ensuring the brigade is ready to help the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) prepare for ground combat and win the fight of tomorrow.”