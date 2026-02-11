Louisville District hosts annual Open House for industry partners

Photo By Michael Maddox | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District Commander Col. L. Reyn Mann provides remarks at the Louisville District's annual Open House event held Feb. 4 in Louisville, Kentucky. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Michael Maddox | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District Commander Col. L. Reyn Mann...... read more read more

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District hosted its annual Open House Feb. 4 in Louisville, Kentucky, bringing together industry partners and key district leaders to discuss the district's mission, upcoming business opportunities, and efforts to work more effectively with industry in delivering our diverse program.

“We were thrilled to welcome over 500 attendees representing \~365 firms to this year’s Open House,” said Louisville District Deputy for Small Business Crystal Harbin. “It’s encouraging to see so many industry partners engage with district leadership, ask questions, and explore opportunities to work together on upcoming projects.”

Approximately 50 percent of attendees indicated it was their first time participating in a Louisville District Open House, reflecting continued efforts to expand and strengthen the district’s industry partner base in support of the Corps’ mission(s) throughout the region.

The event featured presentations from district leadership and subject matter experts, followed by opportunities for attendees to engage directly with contracting officials and senior staff. Discussions focused on the district’s programs, future work, and the importance of early engagement and collaboration with industry partners.

District leaders emphasized the value of partnership in delivering projects that support national defense, infrastructure, and community needs across the region. Attendees also received insights into doing business with the Corps, including tips on proposal development, small business participation, and networking.

“Events like this are a great way to strengthen our partnerships with industry,” Harbin added. “By sharing information, discussing upcoming work, and engaging directly with contracting officials, we create opportunities for collaboration that benefit both USACE and our partners across the region.”

The open house provided a valuable forum for information sharing, relationship building, and open dialogue, reinforcing the Louisville District’s commitment to transparency and collaboration with industry.