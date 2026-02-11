AFSOC strategizes on adapting special air warfare for an evolving world

Photo By Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli | U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Mike Conley, left, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman, right, AFSOC command chief, deliver the opening keynote during the annual Special Air Warfare Symposium and Expo (SAWS) in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Feb. 11, 2026. Conley and Freeman discussed AFSOC’s role in aligning with the 2026 National Defense Strategy priorities: protecting the homeland, deterring China through strength, increasing burden sharing with allies, and accelerating defense industrial base innovation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli) see less | View Image Page

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. – Air Force Special Operations Command opened the 2026 Special Air Warfare Symposium with senior leaders underscoring the command’s enduring focus on people and rapid adaptability to win the future fight in a complex and ever-changing global security environment.

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Mike Conley, AFSOC commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman, AFSOC command chief, emphasized AFSOC’s role in aligning with the 2026 National Defense Strategy priorities: protecting the homeland, deterring China through strength, increasing burden-sharing with allies, and accelerating defense industrial base innovation.

Conley described AFSOC’s persistent forward presence, unique access and placement advantages, and the command’s ability to perform high-risk missions from counterterrorism to humanitarian assistance any place, any time, anywhere.

“Our formation is strong,” said Conley. “We are forward deployed in the places the nation needs us to be. We must be able to do multiple missions well, counter terrorism today while preparing for the next fight tomorrow. That balance is central to AFSOC’s contribution to the joint force.”

Freeman also thanked senior leaders and partners for their continued advocacy and support.

“As we engage with our international and industry partners this week, we must keep elevating our people-focused narrative while continuing to identify faster ways to deliver capability to the warfighter,” Freeman said.

Topics at SAWS ranged from the use of AI, acquisition reform, AFSOC’s role in irregular warfare, to the need for persistent intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

On the topic of irregular warfare, U.S. Air Force Col. Stewart Parker, 353rd Special Operations Wing commander, stressed that upholding high ethical standards is an advantage in competition against adversaries who do not follow the same rules.

“I think that [upholding high ethical standards] is our advantage,” said Parker. “Competition is inherently values-based and we do ourselves no favors and will not attract the right partners when we are undermining the very values that we espouse.”

Speaking on the need for ISR, Brig. Gen. Clay Freeman, AFSOC director of operations, characterized it as an essential capability in a volatile security environment.

“We are in an era of rapidly evolving threats,” said Freeman. “The demand for continuous, unblinking watch is really driving a monumental shift in our approach to intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. For ISR, we are moving away from a reliance on centralized, high-end assets to more tactical, easily accessible and widely proliferated capabilities.”

SAWS is an annual forum for servicemembers, international partners, interagency and industry representatives, to deepen connections, exchange ideas, and accelerate solutions that strengthen joint capabilities.