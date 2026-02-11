DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – U.S. Air Force Airmen and partner organizations conducted Bushwhacker 26-1, a Major Accident Response Exercise, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 11, 2026.

The exercise simulated an F-35 crash involving hazardous composite and low-observable materials, challenging responders to identify blind spots and refine procedures for complex, real-world scenarios.

“The importance of exercises like Bushwhacker is that they help us find gaps we may not see during day-to-day operations,” said Senior Master Sgt. Jeremiah Jaber, 355th Wing Safety senior enlisted leader. “We don’t always know exactly what will happen in a real emergency, and these scenarios allow us to challenge the base and ensure our personnel are prepared.”

Multiple units across the installation participated, including U.S. Air Force crash recovery teams, bioenvironmental specialists and medical Airmen, as well as partners such as the Tucson Police Department and Tucson Fire Department.

“All the entities came out and responded quickly to an unknown location,” said Tech. Sgt. Ashley Russo, 355th Wing Inspector General exercise manager. “This improves coordination during potential aircraft emergencies.”

Bushwhacker also served as preparation for upcoming flight operations such as the Heritage Flight Training Course in late February, ensuring teams are ready to respond in the event of a major aircraft incident or other contingency.

“These exercises are instrumental to building a stronger overall force,” said Jaber. “Emergency response teams did an outstanding job responding in a timely manner and ensuring the scene was safe and secure.”

Exercises like Bushwhacker are critical to maintaining readiness, improving coordination and ensuring the base can respond quickly and effectively to protect personnel, resources and mission capability.