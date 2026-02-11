CENTCOM International Night Brings Nations Together Through Culture and Partnership

TAMPA, Fla. - U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) hosted its 21st annual International Night at MacDill Air Force Base, Feb. 5, continuing a long-standing tradition that celebrates partnership and unity among coalition and allied nations.
U.S. and partner nation service members, their families, and members of the Tampa Bay community gathered for an evening of cultural exchange and cooperation. Coalition representatives and their families dressed in traditional attire while preparing and serving food from their home countries.
Headquartered at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, CENTCOM directs and enables military operations and activities to promote stability, security, and prosperity across the Middle East, Central Asia, and South Asia.
