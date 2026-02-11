CENTCOM International Night Brings Nations Together Through Culture and Partnership

Photo By Maged Benjamin-Elias | Qatari Lt. Col. Fahad Al-Sasari, left, and Yemini senior national representative, Brig. Gen. Faisal Al-Jumai, right, pose for a photo in traditional attire during U.S. Central Command’s International Night, Feb. 5, 2026. International Night is an annual event that brings together service members, civilians and partners to celebrate the many cultures represented across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Central Command photo by Maged Benjamin-Elias) see less | View Image Page

TAMPA, Fla. - U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) hosted its 21st annual International Night at MacDill Air Force Base, Feb. 5, continuing a long-standing tradition that celebrates partnership and unity among coalition and allied nations.

U.S. and partner nation service members, their families, and members of the Tampa Bay community gathered for an evening of cultural exchange and cooperation. Coalition representatives and their families dressed in traditional attire while preparing and serving food from their home countries.

Headquartered at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, CENTCOM directs and enables military operations and activities to promote stability, security, and prosperity across the Middle East, Central Asia, and South Asia.