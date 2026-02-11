18th AF visits Team McChord Your browser does not support the audio element.

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, Eighteenth Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Arce, 18th AF command chief, recently concluded a visit to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, where they engaged with Airmen and leaders across the 62d Airlift Wing, 627th Air Base Group and other units.



Over the course of the two-day visit, 18th AF were able to witness the critical role of Team McChord in global mobility.



The 18th AF command team received briefings, demonstrations, and participated in roundtable discussions, allowing them to directly engage with teams executing critical missions in C-17 and hypersonic weapons operations, as well as those driving advancements in maintenance, communications, logistics, security, and base support.



The visit underscored the importance of Airmen and their families to the success of the overall air mobility mission. Addressing an audience of more than 500, Bolton emphasized the significance of understanding the purpose and significance behind the mission.



“Thank you for making the mission happen every day," he said. " I'm a big believer in truly knowing what you’re doing and why you’re doing it. Leaders, it is our responsibility to clearly communicate that purpose, ensuring everyone understand why readiness matters, their role in the mission, and their contributions to rabid global mobility.”



Bolton also took time to highlight some of the recent accomplishments of Team McChord Airmen.



“I want to make sure you see the great things you've done, from doing well in your last inspection, to winning Air Force level and Air Mobility Command awards. Thank you for your efforts in achieving significant operational, logistical, and quality-of-life enhancements.”



Arce echoed the sentiment, focusing on standards, quality of life, mission preparation, and warfighting capabilities.



“For my priorities, for Airmen, it’s about setting standards of excellence and enhancing the quality of life for you and your families," Arce explained. "For the mission, I believe in a robust exercise, train, inspect, and assess program that really measures how we can improve. For commitment, I spend my time with staff making sure that they target the warfighting capabilities that really make a difference for you, and the ones we can sustain.”



Arce also noted the ingenuity and proactive problem-solving he witnessed during the visit.



“There are innovative folks here trying to solve unique and hard problems. You're making calculated assessments, taking those risks, and getting the answers you need. That’s my biggest takeaway.”



Arce also emphasized the link between a supportive environment and Airmen's desire to stay in the Air Force.



“I believe if we give you and your families the right place to live, the right environment to thrive, and the right environment to learn and lead, you'll desire to stay. You're taking care of the things that need attention to detail and making sure we get the credit we need to continue to take care of the Airmen here.”



The visit served as an opportunity for the 18th AF leadership to gain a deeper understanding of the challenges and successes of Team McChord and to reinforce the importance of its mission in supporting global mobility operations.