La. National Guard impacts crime in New Orleans

Photo By Capt. Peter Drasutis | A Louisiana National Guard Soldier assigned to Task Force Defender maintains a security presence along Bourbon Street during a walking parade in the French Quarter, New Orleans, January 2026. Working alongside the Louisiana State Police and interagency partners, Soldiers help ensure a safe environment amid large crowds and high-visibility events throughout Carnival season. see less | View Image Page

By Lt. Col. Noel Collins, Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana National Guard has been mobilized in New Orleans since January 2026. The Guard’s impact on crime is primarily as a force multiplier, enabling law enforcement officers to make arrests; furthermore, law enforcement officials are noting positive trends.

During a press conference on Tuesday, officials leading Operation NOLA Safe noted 175 arrests, the removal of more than 100 firearms, 20 kilograms of cocaine seized and the rescue of four victims of human trafficking, to date. LANG, as contributors to the operation, aided this multi-agency effort as an amplifier.

Petty crimes and prevention of physical altercations may not be accounted for in quantifiable data; however, Soldiers’ presence is noted as deterring petty crime and scuffles.

LANG additionally assisted directly with crowd control during major events such as New Year’s Eve, Sugar Bowl, and the 2026 Carnival Season.

Guardsmen are serving Federal Title 32 orders in New Orleans through February 2026. They remain under the command authority of Governor Jeff Landry and Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux, the Adjutant General of Louisiana.

"Louisiana Guardsmen are making a significant difference in New Orleans by working shoulder-to-shoulder with our law enforcement partners," said Friloux. "Our presence is a proven deterrent to harmful activity, and we are fully committed to helping make this Mardi Gras season as safe as possible for our citizens and visitors who enjoy this city with its rich culture."