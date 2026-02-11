(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    La. National Guard impacts crime in New Orleans

    La. National Guard impacts crime in New Orleans

    Photo By Capt. Peter Drasutis | A Louisiana National Guard Soldier assigned to Task Force Defender maintains a...... read more read more

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    12.31.1969

    Courtesy Story

    Louisiana National Guard

    La. National Guard impacts crime in New Orleans

    By Lt. Col. Noel Collins, Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office

    NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana National Guard has been mobilized in New Orleans since January 2026. The Guard’s impact on crime is primarily as a force multiplier, enabling law enforcement officers to make arrests; furthermore, law enforcement officials are noting positive trends.

    During a press conference on Tuesday, officials leading Operation NOLA Safe noted 175 arrests, the removal of more than 100 firearms, 20 kilograms of cocaine seized and the rescue of four victims of human trafficking, to date. LANG, as contributors to the operation, aided this multi-agency effort as an amplifier.

    Petty crimes and prevention of physical altercations may not be accounted for in quantifiable data; however, Soldiers’ presence is noted as deterring petty crime and scuffles.

    LANG additionally assisted directly with crowd control during major events such as New Year’s Eve, Sugar Bowl, and the 2026 Carnival Season.

    Guardsmen are serving Federal Title 32 orders in New Orleans through February 2026. They remain under the command authority of Governor Jeff Landry and Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux, the Adjutant General of Louisiana.

    "Louisiana Guardsmen are making a significant difference in New Orleans by working shoulder-to-shoulder with our law enforcement partners," said Friloux. "Our presence is a proven deterrent to harmful activity, and we are fully committed to helping make this Mardi Gras season as safe as possible for our citizens and visitors who enjoy this city with its rich culture."

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.1969
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 16:35
    Story ID: 558077
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, La. National Guard impacts crime in New Orleans, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    La. National Guard impacts crime in New Orleans
    La. National Guard impacts crime in New Orleans
    La. National Guard impacts crime in New Orleans
    La. National Guard impacts crime in New Orleans
    La. National Guard impacts crime in New Orleans

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LANG
    GeauxGuard
    Protect What Matters
    Louisiana National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version