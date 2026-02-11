Readiness Means Managing Your Mental Wellbeing in 2026

Mental wellbeing is an essential part of a medically ready Force. Recognizing when support is needed and knowing where to find help is a key part of maintaining balance and readiness.
“Mental wellbeing plays a vital role in overall health, readiness, and quality of life—impacting how individuals manage stress, overcome challenges, and staying connected to what matters most,” said Col. Andrea Creary, mental health provider, CRDAMC. “Feeling satisfied with life, having confidence to face challenges, and being present for family, teammates, and missions all contribute to stronger health and resilience throughout the year.”
“Improving mental wellbeing doesn’t require drastic changes. Small, consistent habits—such as maintaining a healthy routine, staying physically active, connecting with others, and taking time to recharge—can make a meaningful difference,” Creary said. Mental wellbeing is closely tied to physical, emotional, and financial health. When one area is strained, it can affect the others.
Service members and families at Fort Hood have access to a wide range of local and national resources designed to support wellbeing: On-Post Resources
National and Community Resources
By adopting small, healthy habits and using the many resources available at Fort Hood and the community, service members and families can strengthen resilience, enhance readiness, and feel supported and empowered to achieve their goals. -30-
