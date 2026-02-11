Readiness Means Managing Your Mental Wellbeing in 2026

Photo By Rodney Jackson | Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center reminds the community that mental wellbeing is an essential part of a medically ready Force and the important role it plays for Fort Hood and the Central Texas surrounding community. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Rodney Jackson | Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center reminds the community that mental wellbeing is an...... read more read more

Mental wellbeing is an essential part of a medically ready Force. Recognizing when support is needed and knowing where to find help is a key part of maintaining balance and readiness.

“Mental wellbeing plays a vital role in overall health, readiness, and quality of life—impacting how individuals manage stress, overcome challenges, and staying connected to what matters most,” said Col. Andrea Creary, mental health provider, CRDAMC. “Feeling satisfied with life, having confidence to face challenges, and being present for family, teammates, and missions all contribute to stronger health and resilience throughout the year.”

“Improving mental wellbeing doesn’t require drastic changes. Small, consistent habits—such as maintaining a healthy routine, staying physically active, connecting with others, and taking time to recharge—can make a meaningful difference,” Creary said. Mental wellbeing is closely tied to physical, emotional, and financial health. When one area is strained, it can affect the others.

Service members and families at Fort Hood have access to a wide range of local and national resources designed to support wellbeing: On-Post Resources

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center (CRDAMC): Provides mental health services, primary care support, and referrals to specialty care for service members and eligible family members https://darnall.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Mental-Behavioral-Health-Substance-Use-Disorder.

Behavioral Health Clinics: Offer confidential counseling, stress management support, and treatment services.

Military and Family Life Counselors (MFLC): Provide short-term, non-medical counseling for individuals, couples, families, and children. The MFLCs are available by appointment or on a walk-in basis at the Shoemaker Center, building 36000 Shoemaker Lane, or by calling 254-553-4705.

Chaplain Services: Available 24/7 to provide confidential support, counseling, and spiritual care https://home.army.mil/hood/units-tenants/Garrison/religious-support.

Army Community Service (ACS): Offers classes and resources focused on stress management, financial readiness, family advocacy, and life skills.

National and Community Resources

Military OneSource: Available 24/7 with free, confidential counseling, financial planning, relationship support, and wellbeing tools for service members and their families. Visit https://www.militaryonesource.mil/.

National Resource Directory (NRD): Connects service members, veterans, families, and caregivers to national, state, and local resources related to mental health, employment, education, housing, and recovery. Visit https://nrd.gov/.

Veterans Crisis Line: Available to veterans, service members, and their families by dialing 988 and pressing 1, or by texting 838255, for immediate support during times of crisis.

By adopting small, healthy habits and using the many resources available at Fort Hood and the community, service members and families can strengthen resilience, enhance readiness, and feel supported and empowered to achieve their goals. -30-