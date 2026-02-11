190th ARW Looks Ahead With New Wing Commander Your browser does not support the audio element.

Col. Marjie Durkes assumed command of the 190th Air Refueling Wing during a Change of Command ceremony at Forbes Field Air National Guard Base, February 7, 2026.



“I’m excited to continue serving the Airmen of the 190th ARW as their new Wing Commander,” said Col. Durkes, incoming commander of the 190th ARW. “I’ve seen firsthand how our Kansas Coyotes temper the warrior to be the best at what they do. Fueled by that same purpose, we will seize the initiative and continue the mission together.”



Members of the 190th ARW were joined by Kansas National Guard leadership, retirees, family and friends to witness the time honored military tradition.



Members of the official party included Brig. Gen. Jason Knobbe, commander of the Kansas Air National Guard; Col. Kent Crane, outgoing commander, 190th ARW; Col. Marjie Durkes, incoming commander, 190th ARW; and Chief Master Sgt. Justin Betterton, Command Chief of the 190th ARW.



Crane served 23 years in the U.S. Air Force and will continue his service as the next Kansas Air National Guard Chief of Staff.



Crane said, “Leading the dedicated Airmen of the 190th has been the greatest privilege of my career. I will forever cherish my three years as their commander. Their steadfast commitment to the United States and the State of Kansas is unparalleled, and I look forward to championing their future endeavors in my next role.”



“Col. Durkes is precisely the leader the 190th deserves,” said Crane. “Her distinguished combat record over Iraq and Afghanistan has forged a warrior ethos essential for future conflicts. With a thirty-year legacy as a Kansas Coyote, she is one of the most capable officers I have ever known. The future of the 190th Air Refueling Wing is secure under her command!”



For Durkes, leadership is local. As a Kansas native, she chose to serve the community that raised her, beginning her military career with the 190th Air Refueling Wing as an enlisted member of the 127th Weather Flight. Her path has been one of deep loyalty; after commissioning into the Mission Support Group, she continued to rise through the ranks, but always within the 190th ARW. Earning the title of Wing Commander brings her career full circle, from a young Kansan serving her state to the one leading its citizen-Airmen.



“The 190th has continued to learn and adapt, sua sponte, to the ever-changing demands placed on our warfighters, and that’s because our Airmen are the magic,” said Durkes. “Together I believe we will continue to exceed expectations, and I’m honored to be part of that legacy. It's time to Unleash the Pack!”