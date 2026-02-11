Photo Story: Soldiers with 13th Battalion, 100th Regiment hold slingload training at McCoy; Wisconsin National Guard Black Hawks, crews assist

Photo By Melissa Dubois | Helicopter crews with the Wisconsin National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation...... read more read more Photo By Melissa Dubois | Helicopter crews with the Wisconsin National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment utilizing UH-60 Black Hawks combine with the Army Reserve’s 13th Battalion, 100th Regiment for slingload training with the Army Reserve’s 13th Battalion, 100th Regiment on May 22, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The training was part of refresher training for members of the 13th, 100th. Fort McCoy often supports slingload training through the 89B Ammunition Supply Course. All related training like this generally is held at the Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport. (U.S. Army Photo by Melissa Dubois, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers with the Army Reserve’s 13th Battalion, 100th Regiment held slingload training at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport on May 22, 2025, at Fort McCoy with the support of two UH-60 Black Hawks and crews from the Wisconsin National Guard.



Leading the preparations for the training was Sgt. 1st Class Colter Lee Kincaid with the 13th Battalion, 100th Regiment. Kincaid, who said the slingload training they were completing best could be described as “cross-level” training for unit personnel who aren’t associated with the 89B military occupational specialty (MOS) of ammunition supply specialist.



“I'm here … to present to some different MOS’ to do some cross-level training and also try to share our experience and our knowledge base with what we do and why we do it,” said Kincaid, who regularly serves as an 89B instructor, during the training. “So that way, not just our MOS gets it, but other MOS’ understand why we do what we do, and how we put it together. So, it’s kind of a knowledge sharing experience.



Kincaid said they started the training operation’s planning process several months in advance. That included working out having the correct equipment in places as well as working with the Wisconsin National Guard to have the Black Hawks and crews participate.



Kincaid also explained why knowing how to complete a slingload is an important thing for a Soldier to have the skills to complete.



“So, getting bullets to the fight keeps Soldiers alive,” Kincaid said. “Bottom line, that’s what’s important. Experience, we’ve gotten to the stagnation where we don’t think about slingload a lot but for those areas like Afghanistan, Vietnam … areas in which we do not have the ability to transport assets in a fast, effective manner, has led us to forget about this option, this very effective option to get something that is needed to the Soldiers on the front line in a fast, rapid deployment process.”



