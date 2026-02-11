Fort Buchanan employees complete FY26 OPEX refresher training Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico- Installation civilian teammates participated in an OPEX training, Feb. 6, at the Training Support Center, as part of their commitment to delivering quality programs and services that support Soldiers, families, and the local Army community.



Operation Excellence is a proven experimental learning program aligned with the Army Learning Model and has been delivered to thousands of Non-appropriated Fund employees—primarily within Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation directorates—as well as Appropriated Fund employees across Installation Management Command.



The February fiscal year 2026 OPEX session, titled “Three Keys to Maintaining a Positive Mental Attitude,” focused on empowering employees to recognize personal responsibility in maintaining optimism, resilience, and a healthy workplace mindset.



“Operation Excellence reinforces the idea that how we show up everyday matters. A positive mental attitude, grounded in Army values, strengthens our workforce and ensures we continue providing reliable, high-quality services across the installation,” said Ulises Marrero, Deputy to the Garrison Commander.



The training encouraged participants to reflect on how attitude and emotional awareness directly impact workplace culture and service delivery.



“No one can change us. We are responsible for how we feel. There will always be someone who wants to ruin your day, but it’s up to us whether we let them or not,” said Hector S. Martinez, from the Plans, Analysis and Integration Office.



Lesvia Malpica Davila, management and program analyst, echoed the importance of emotional ownership and perspective.



“A smile changes our mood and improves our perspective. We are the ones who control our emotions. How we react is our responsibility,” Malpica Davila said.



By reinforcing positive mental attitudes and personal accountability, OPEX training supports Fort Buchanan’s ongoing efforts to maintain a professional, resilient workforce dedicated to service excellence.



Fort Buchanan supports approximately 15,000 military personnel, including active-duty members, Army Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members. The installation’s mission is to enable readiness and facilitate the deployment of forces anytime, anywhere.