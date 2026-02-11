Area Defense Counsel: supporting Airmen through legal challenges

Photo By Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona | The Area Defense Counsel sign hangs on the outside of a building at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 12, 2026. By providing confidential legal counsel, the ADC helps Airmen navigate complex situations while maintaining focus on their duties, supporting overall readiness across the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona) see less | View Image Page

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. — Airmen facing administrative action or have legal questions at Maxwell Air Force Base have access to a confidential, independent resources at the Area Defense Counsel designed to protect their rights and offer guidance before problems escalate.

The Area Defense Counsel offers legal representation and advice to any Air Force members navigating potential disciplinary actions, workplace issues and other situations that may carry legal implications. Staff Sgt. Quest Largent, a defense paralegal assigned to the Maxwell ADC office, says the mission is simple, to advocate for Airmen.

“In short, the Area Defense Counsel is a defense attorney office,” Largent says. “Our mission here is to advocate and represent Airmen.”

Unlike other base agencies, the ADC operates independently, apart from the local chain of command. The office is geographically separated, with their direct leadership being based at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, a structure intended to preserve impartiality and protect attorney-client privilege.

“We are independent and we do not operate within the chain of command here,” says Maj. Rachel Sistrunk, area defense counsel for the Maxwell ADC. “That independence allows us to fully advocate for Airmen without conflict of interest.”

ADC services are available to all Air Force members, regardless of rank or duty position. While many Airmen associate legal counsel with disciplinary actions such as letters of counseling, letters of reprimand or nonjudicial punishment, ADC officials emphasize that their services extend beyond just reactive support.

“One of the biggest misconceptions is that Airmen can only come to us when they’re already in trouble,” Sistrunk says. “We really want to focus on preventative law. We want Airmen to come to us before something happens.”

Some examples of situations Airmen could utilize preventative consultations may include guidance following off-duty incidents, clarification on potential legal exposure or advice on how to respond to leadership inquiries. According to Sistrunk, these early conversations can help Airmen understand their rights and responsibilities before situations escalate.

“Airmen may not know whether something they experienced over the weekend could lead to administrative action or legal consequences,” Sistrunk says. “They can come to us and ask, ‘Does this open me up to liability? What should I say if my leadership asks me about this?’”

ADC officials also highlight the importance of Airmen understanding their rights under Article 31 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, which protects service members from self-incrimination during questioning.

“If a supervisor is asking questions because they think an Airman may have done something wrong, the Airman has rights that must be read to them,” Sistrunk says. “That’s something many Airmen don’t realize.”

Aside from individual consultations, the ADC office conducts outreach across the installation to ensure Airmen and leaders understand their resources. The team participates in First Term Airman Center briefings, legal and disciplinary trend briefings and are hoping to attend more events in the future to continue increasing visibility and awareness.

“We try to get in front of Airmen and leadership as much as possible,” Sistrunk says. “If there’s an opportunity to brief commanders, first sergeants or new Airmen, we take it. We want people to know who we are and what we offer.”

ADC officials say access to independent legal counsel contributes to force readiness by helping Airmen maintain peace of mind during stressful situations. When legal concerns are addressed early and accurately, Airmen are better positioned to remain focused on their duties and mission requirements.

“When Airmen believe everyone is against them, it can be incredibly isolating,” Sistrunk says. “Knowing they have someone in their corner who is independent and focused solely on their rights gives them peace of mind and helps them stay mission-focused.”

Largent encourages Airmen to view ADC as a proactive resource rather than a last resort.

“Good, bad or otherwise, call us anytime,” Largent says. “We have a policy to return all of our missed calls within 24 hours, and we are happy to assist.”

The Maxwell Area Defense Counsel can be reached at 334-953-2186. All consultations for legal advice are protected by attorney-client privilege.