ACC hosts Comptroller and Senior Enlisted Leader Summit

The Air Combat Command Financial Management office hosted the 2026 Comptroller and Senior Enlisted Leader Summit at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Jan. 27 - 29.



The summit focused on collaborating in the current financial landscape while bringing together comptrollers and senior enlisted leaders from all levels of ACC with subject matter experts from both the Secretary of the Air Force’s and ACC’s Financial Management teams.



“You’re leading people inside the wall as a commander and you’re taking care of people outside the wall as a comptroller,” said Dave Weinberg, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Financial Management and Comptroller. “In both instances you need to know your people and you need to know your process to be successful.”



The summit focused on taking care of and training Airmen as well as finance’s impacts on operations, such as Point Defense Task Force and various threat assessment platforms.



“We are force multipliers and everything we touch affects combat capability,” said Chief Master Sgt. Leah Anderson, executive for enlisted matters to the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Financial Management and Comptroller. “When we talk about ACC, we are not just talking about iron, we are talking about REDHORSE [Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineer], we are talking about AFCENT [Air Forces Central] support, we are talking about the ISR [intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance] community, we are talking about electromagnetic warfare.”



The conference wrapped up on preplanning for real-world natural disasters as well as officer and enlisted assignments.

