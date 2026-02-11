Mission becomes reality: Indiana Guard Soldiers render aid at D.C. collision

Photo By Spc. Paris Hayes | Indiana National Guard Soldiers pose for a group photo in Washington, Feb. 9, 2026. About 2,600 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical support to the Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Paris Hayes) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Spc. Paris Hayes | Indiana National Guard Soldiers pose for a group photo in Washington, Feb. 9, 2026....... read more read more

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Washington D.C.– Soldiers from the Indiana National Guard assigned to Joint Task Force – District of Columbia rushed to aid a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on the corner of 16th and V in northwest Washington, D.C., the evening of Feb. 2, 2026.

The Indiana Guard members patrolling nearby witnessed the incident and immediately responded. Spc. William Morris, who is nearing the completion of his nursing degree, treated the pedestrian using a combination of military and civilian skills.

Staff Sgt. Nicholas Adams said he witnessed a man running in an uncoordinated manner and shouting before stepping into an intersection via an ADA ramp without checking for oncoming traffic.

Moments later, a vehicle struck the man, according to Adams.

“We heard a loud impact — a sharp crack,” said Spc. Brenton Myers. “We immediately ran toward the scene.”

The impact was audible from half a block away, said Adams.

The soldiers’ military training kicked in instantly. As they sprinted toward the injured man, Myers had dialed 911 and was on the phone with dispatch before they reached the pedestrian. Once they reached the man, their movements were quick and coordinated.

“Bowlin and another soldier began directing traffic,” Adams recalled. At the same time, “Morris checked the victim’s condition without moving him.”

Morris checked the man for an open airway, breathing, and a pulse.

“He was breathing and conscious but disoriented,” Morris said. When asked his name, the man gave multiple different answers and didn't seem aware of where he was.

The driver of the vehicle stopped immediately and cooperated with the soldiers’ instructions to move the car safely to the side of the road.

Within minutes, additional support from their unit arrived, and joined the effort to redirect traffic until fire and emergency medical personnel were on site.

The injured man repeatedly tried to stand and run, falling several times. For his own safety, emergency medical personnel sedated him.

The injured man, described as highly incoherent, repeatedly tried to stand and run, falling several times. EMS personnel made the decision to sedate him for his own safety.

The unit’s medic, Spc. Jesus Herrera, assisted the EMS crew by applying a cervical collar to the man and checking his pupils.

For the soldiers, the immediate response was instinctual.

“My first thought was, ‘This is real — I need to act,’” said Morris. “We were already moving before he hit the ground and training kicked in immediately.”

“None of us hesitated,” said Adams. “Securing the scene, calling 911, directing traffic. It all happened within about 30 seconds.”

“From my perspective, this was textbook scene management,” said 2nd Lt. Craig Schiesser, who also works in law enforcement as a civilian. “Clear communication, decisive leadership, and teamwork.”

The soldiers were returning to their post at Meridian Hill Park after a stop for water while the pedestrian was sedated and under the care of EMS.

In a tragic way, the February 2nd collision is the very scenario the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission was established to address. The mission is designed to be a bridge between federal priorities and local action precisely to curb such dangers and restore a sense of order.

For the Guard members and first responders involved, the incident serves as a grim reinforcement of their singular goal: to make the District safer. It solidifies the Guard's dual mission—not just defending the nation, but sharpening its crisis response skills to better serve the neighborhoods in which we live, work, and serve in.