Oliveria Relieves Mosi During NSA Panama City Change of Command Ceremony

Panama City Beach, Fla. – Naval Support Activity Panama City held a change of command ceremony on Thursday, February 12, where Captain Michael K. Mosi was relieved by Commander Tristan V. Oliveria.

Mosi has been the commanding officer since February 2023 and leaves behind a legacy of community involvement that will shape the installation’s relationship with the local region for years to come.

During his tenure, Mosi oversaw multiple infrastructure projects on the installation, most notably a $1.9 million renovation of the galley facility that serves thousands of students and personnel every year and the acquisition of the Barefoot Palms property, adding just over 8 acres to the installation’s footprint. Under Mosi, the Public Works Department worked to reduce energy consumption on the installation, reduce water usage, and bolster infrastructure resiliency. He oversaw improvements in quality of life for childcare facilities, housing for students, and the expansion of recreation facilities. He was heavily involved with local civic organizations and chambers of commerce, reinforcing his belief that the installation and community should work together for the common goal of national security. The community embraced Mosi as well, naming him Bay County Chamber of Commerce Member of the Year for 2025, and renaming a section of Thomas Drive that runs parallel to the installation to Navy Boulevard, cementing Naval Support Activity Panama City’s place in the local landscape.

“Three years ago, I reported aboard with a set of orders and a great deal of confidence in what this command could be—but I leave today humbled by what you have made it,” said Captain Michael Mosi, Naval Support Activity Panama City Outgoing Commander. “This command is more than a unit—it is people bound by shared responsibility, mutual respect, and a commitment to something larger than ourselves.”

Mosi’s next duty station is with U.S. Fleet Forces Command in Norfolk, VA.

Oliveria was most recently the Executive Officer, Naval Base San Diego, California. Prior assignments include: USS Reuben James (FFG-57), USS Antietam (CG-54), USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), Damage Control and Firefighting at Surface Warfare Schools Command San Diego, Allied Joint Forces Command in Naples, Italy and Naval Support Activity Deveselu, Romania.

“I challenge you to think differently and act boldly. We will encourage grassroots, organic ideas to maximize our resources and develop practical and achievable solutions to our ever-changing problems,” said Cmdr. Tristan Oliveria, Commanding Officer, Naval Support Activity Panama City. “Be creative, and dynamic in our posture and preparations to meet current and future fleet requirements.”