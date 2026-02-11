Photo By Lance Cpl. Jonathan Sherchand | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Jamie W. Bunce, commanding officer of Marine Medium...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Jonathan Sherchand | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Jamie W. Bunce, commanding officer of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing and U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Capt. Nelson J. Baker, pose for a photo at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 30, 2026. Baker is a plank holder of VMM-364 and served as one of the squadron’s first pilots when it was commissioned as Marine Medium Helicopter Squadron (HMM) 364 in 1961. He visited to share the squadron’s legacy with the current generation of Marines who work with and fly the MV-22B Osprey. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Sherchand) see less | View Image Page

The 'Purple Foxes' Legacy: A Founding Member's Memorable Return to His Marine Squadron

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. — A round of applause roars through the room at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton. There is barking. There are cheers. There is exuberant “rahs.” All are for one special Marine veteran. Through tear-filled eyes and a radiant grin, U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Nelson J. Baker accepts an honorary, dashing Purple Foxes jacket from Lt. Col. Jamie W. Bunce, commanding officer of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.



The vibrant purple jacket was presented to Baker adorned with the squadron patch and flight suit patch bearing his rank and name to honor his service and legacy as an original member of VMM-364. Baker served as one of the squadron’s first pilots when it was activated as Marine Medium Helicopter Squadron (HMM) 364 in 1961. An honor colloquially called “plank holder” in the military.



Baker visited VMM-364 on January 30, 2026, to celebrate his upcoming 90th birthday and share the squadron’s legacy with the current generation of Marines who work with and fly the MV-22B Osprey.



Born on May 3, 1936, Baker commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in 1959 and was subsequently designated a Naval Aviator in November 1960. He was assigned to fly the Sikorsky H-34 with HMM-361. He would then go on to join the newly formed HMM-364 in 1962, where he deployed as part of Operation “Dominic.” After the Soviet Union suddenly resumed atomic testing, the United States quickly launched Operation “Dominic” during a tense time of the Cold War. This was a series of tests to design, develop and analyze new nuclear weapons and understand the weapons’ power.



Baker served in support of the nuclear tests on the Johnston Atoll in the mid-Pacific while operating from the USS Iwo Jima. A piece of history that Baker holds in high regard.



“It was kind of a unique experience being part of the atomic testing,” Baker recounts to the Marines. “In fact, anyone who participated in the nuclear test is known as an atomic veteran. How about that?”



Bunce and the Marines of VMM-364 were honored to have Baker visit them.



“It’s a pleasure to have you here, an original Purple Fox,” Bunce told Baker. He said he was happy to report that all Purple Foxes who followed have maintained that same "dedication, devotion to duty, the loyalty, and the camaraderie."



After sharing his stories with the Marines and being honored with a squadron jacket,Baker was treated to a tour of the VMM-364 hangar and an MV-22B Osprey. He could be seen with a sense of wonder and reminiscence as he boarded the Osprey. The Marines of VMM-364 were honored and excited to show him the operations and maintenance of an Osprey.



Before departing, Baker took a moment to thank everyone for the honor and left them with a few final, heartfelt thoughts.



“I’m honored to be a guest of VMM-364 here today. It’s been a wonderful experience,” Baker reflects. “I really enjoyed being here to meet all of you wonderful people. Thank you very much.”