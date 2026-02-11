(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Illinois National Guard Honors Former Guardsman Abe Lincoln

    Illinois National Guard Honors Former Guardsman Abe Lincoln

    Photo By Barbara Wilson | Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, The Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois

    SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Story by Barbara Wilson 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Illinois National Guard Honors Former Guardsman Abe Lincoln
    The Illinois National Guard paid tribute to its most notable militiaman and 16th President of the United States, Abraham Lincoln, during a ceremony at his tomb in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Springfield, Illinois, Feb. 12, marking the 217th anniversary of his birth.

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, The Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard, presented a wreath on behalf of President Donald J. Trump as part of the 92nd National American Legion Pilgrimage to Lincoln’s tomb.

    “Abraham Lincoln is the most celebrated Illinois Guardsman,” Boyd said. “Captain Lincoln served in the 1830s during the Blackhawk War.”

    Boyd was carrying on a tradition that began in 1967 when President Lyndon Baines Johnson sent wreaths to be presented at the graves of his predecessors on their birthdays. Each year, wreaths of red, white, and blue flowers are sent to the burial places of all deceased presidents on the anniversary of their birthday.

    “Lincoln’s integrity, leadership and wisdom still saturates the ranks of our Army and Air National Guard and the fabric of our country 161-years after his death,” Boyd said.

    Boyd told the approximately 150 people who assembled for the ceremony that Lincoln has particular significance for the Illinois National Guard because he served as a captain in the Illinois State Militia during the Blackhawk War.

    “Our guardsmen draw inspiration from Lincoln,” Boyd said. “Lincoln served at the lowest levels of a military unit, and at the very top as our Commander-in-Chief.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026
    Story ID: 558051
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Illinois National Guard Honors Former Guardsman Abe Lincoln, by Barbara Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

