A Total Force Effort: Pease Crew Chiefs Conquer Winter to Keep Tankers Flying

PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, N.H. – While New England’s harsh winter weather can bring much of the region to a standstill, the mission for the Total Force Integration team at the 157th Air Refueling Wing never freezes. At the heart of ensuring airborne readiness in the most frigid conditions are the dedicated and resilient crew chiefs of the 157th Maintenance Squadron and their active-duty counterparts from the 64th Air Refueling Squadron. This blended experience is a significant force multiplier, according to Chief Master Sgt. Kayla Croteau, the senior enlisted leader of the 157th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. "The diversity of experience we have here is incredible," Croteau said. "We have Guard members that have worked on this airframe for years, and then you have active-duty Airmen who bring different experiences and process improvements they’ve seen on the road or from other aircraft. It’s amazing how they pull together as a team." The crew chiefs work side-by-side to maintain the fleet of KC-46A Pegasus tankers. This unified team of professionals are responsible for the overall health and mission readiness, from pre-flight inspections to troubleshooting complex mechanical and avionics systems. These Airmen are often the last to touch a jet before takeoff and the first to greet it upon its return, bearing full responsibility for the aircraft's mission. The responsibility placed on these Airmen is immense. A "Dedicated Crew Chief" (DCC) is assigned to a specific aircraft, their name stenciled on the side of the jet as a mark of pride and ownership. This honor signifies the trust placed in them to oversee all maintenance and ensure their aircraft is ready for any mission, from local training sorties to global air refueling operations. “You can’t fly jets in a hangar,” said Master Sgt. Michael Mccrady, a DCC with the 157th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. “For being a crew chief, you need to show up, be ready to give 110% and put it all in.” Winter operations in New England present a unique challenge. Freezing temperatures, ice, and snow are a constant battle. The harsh conditions demand specific procedures and specialized gear. Deicing, for instance, is a critical and frequent preflight task to ensure the KC-46A's surfaces are clear for safe takeoff. According to Croteau, teamwork through different weather conditions is impeccable. "It’s amazing how they work through the different weather, it was so cold this winter," said Croteau. "I couldn’t believe their attitude, their resilience, they just work through it, get the mission done, and it’s amazing to see them pull together as a team." Crew chiefs meticulously inspect for and remove any ice or snow accumulation that could dangerously alter the aerodynamics of the massive tanker. Maintenance tasks that are routine in milder climates become complex ordeals; hydraulic fluids thicken, metals become brittle, and the simple act of handling tools with gloved hands requires immense patience and skill. For these DCCs, success hinges on adapting to constant change. "Be adaptable, be flexible,” said Master Sgt. Connor Cunio, a dedicated crew chief with the 157th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. “Things are always changing. You can have plan A that looks great on paper but that’s never how it goes.” Cunio added that the cold days are cold in New Hampshire, but the opportunities to travel to Hawaii for a week, make the frigid conditions worth it. According to Crouteau, the importance of the role of crew chief cannot be overstated. A grounded tanker is a loss of global mobility, and every sortie contributes to the projection of American airpower. The unwavering commitment of the crew chiefs at Pease ANGB during the grueling winter months is a testament to their professionalism and dedication. They are the unsung heroes of the flightline, whose frozen fingers and relentless effort ensure that even in the depths of a New England winter, the 157th Air Refueling Wing stands ready to fly, fight, and win, anytime, anywhere.