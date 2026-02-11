(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    908th Flying Training Wing Quarterly Award Winners: 4th Quarter 2025

    908th Flying Training Wing Quarterly Awards Graphic

    Photo By Senior Airman Juliana Todd | The 908th Flying Training Wing Quarterly Awards Graphic is a graphic designed to...... read more read more

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. – The 908th Flying Training Wing announced its quarterly award winners for the fourth quarter of 2025, following a board held Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The following members won quarterly awards.

    Airman of the Quarter: Senior Airman Jacob Huff, 908th Security Forces Squadron

    Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter: Staff Sgt. Abigail Pennington, 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron

    Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter: Master Sgt. Y’Keona Kelley, 908th Operations Group

    Company Grade Officer of the Quarter: Capt. Troy Smith, 908th Operations Support Squadron

    Civilian Category II of the Quarter: Ms. Tylesha Talley, 908th Mission Support Group

    Civilian Category III of the Quarter: Ms. Angela Delacruz, 908th OSS

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 13:53
    Story ID: 558043
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
    908th Flying Training Wing Quarterly Awards Graphic

    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    quarterly awards
    quarterly award winners

