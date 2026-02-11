908th Flying Training Wing Quarterly Award Winners: 4th Quarter 2025

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. – The 908th Flying Training Wing announced its quarterly award winners for the fourth quarter of 2025, following a board held Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The following members won quarterly awards.
Airman of the Quarter: Senior Airman Jacob Huff, 908th Security Forces Squadron
Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter: Staff Sgt. Abigail Pennington, 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron
Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter: Master Sgt. Y’Keona Kelley, 908th Operations Group
Company Grade Officer of the Quarter: Capt. Troy Smith, 908th Operations Support Squadron
Civilian Category II of the Quarter: Ms. Tylesha Talley, 908th Mission Support Group
Civilian Category III of the Quarter: Ms. Angela Delacruz, 908th OSS
