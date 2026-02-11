Utah Defense Alliance Hosts “Meet the Military” Breakfast

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 76th Operational Response Command participated in the Utah Defense Alliance “Meet the Military” Breakfast at the Utah State Capitol, Feb. 4, 2026, highlighting their domestic response and emergency support roles.



Throughout the event, they engaged with state and community leaders, including Robert Breck, Army Reserve Ambassador for Utah; David Allen, Utah ESGR State Chair; Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs Executive Director Gary Harter; and Utah Defense Alliance President Tage Flint. The conversation focused on the 76th ORC’s Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) mission and the capabilities of its subordinate brigades.



Soldiers also provided an overview of specialized equipment, including the M1135 Stryker Nuclear, Biological, Chemical Reconnaissance Vehicle (NBCRV), demonstrating how the Army Reserve supports domestic response operations.



Hosted by the Utah Defense Alliance, the annual event connects Utah state legislators and civic leaders with military organizations operating across the state. The Utah Defense Alliance works to support national defense objectives by strengthening partnerships between government, industry, academia and military organizations while helping sustain Utah’s defense and aerospace missions.



During the event, Army Reserve leaders and Soldiers discussed the 76th ORC’s Defense Support of Civil Authorities mission and the capabilities of its subordinate units supporting domestic response operations. The engagement provided an opportunity to strengthen relationships with state partners and highlight the Army Reserve’s role in supporting communities during emergencies and complex incidents.



The breakfast brought together representatives from across Utah’s military community, including Army Reserve, active duty, National Guard and Air Force organizations. Units and installations represented included Dugway Proving Ground, Hill Air Force Base and other Department of Defense partners operating throughout the state.



Events like the Utah Defense Alliance “Meet the Military” Breakfast help strengthen coordination between military organizations and state leadership while reinforcing Utah’s role in supporting national defense and domestic response missions.

