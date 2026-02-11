3rd ID Soldiers and spouses gather for garrison led Community Information Exchange

Photo By Christopher Rich | Brig. Gen. Kevin Bradley, 3rd Infantry Division deputy commanding general of support,...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Rich | Brig. Gen. Kevin Bradley, 3rd Infantry Division deputy commanding general of support, gives opening remarks during Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield’s Community Information Exchange Tuesday morning Feb. 10, 2026, at Club Stewart. The CIE is a quarterly meeting that is essential for sharing information from installation agencies to military leaders and vice versa. This is the first CIE in over a year as the event, scheduled for Fall 2025, was delayed due to the government shutdown. (U.S. Army photography by Chris Rich) see less | View Image Page

The new year is unfolding in Costal Georgia and with it comes changes and updates to Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield. Over 100 garrison and Army unit leaders along with spouses gathered for a Community Information Exchange Tuesday morning Feb. 10 at Club Stewart.



“Thank you all for showing up and being here,” said Brig. Gen. Kevin Bradley, 3rd Infantry Division deputy commanding general of support. “These sessions provide transparency by bringing our entire community together and ensuring that leaders and families have what they need to support our Soldiers.”



The CIE is a quarterly meeting that is essential for sharing information from installation agencies to military leaders and vice versa. This is the first CIE in over a year as the event, scheduled for Fall 2025, was delayed due to the government shutdown.



Highlighted events featured the upcoming March 5 housing town hall, Child and Youth Services youth sports registration, DoDEA PreK registration, nominations for Volunteer of the Year, and Religious Support Office events for the upcoming Lent and Easter season. Additionally, the USO and Cohen Veterans Network shared upcoming programs and services available at their centers.



The Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security reiterated the importance of the upcoming Black Start Exercise, a congressionally mandated test of the installations ability to operate without power in an emergency, which is expected to take place the first week of April. They handed out pamphlets on how to prepare and what to do during prolonged power outages.



Several attendees asked questions about the Black Start Exercise, in-lane vetting services, and sports physicals for children.



During his closing remarks, Bradley gave leaders and spouses a call to action.



“Now is the time to take this information back to your formations and share it with the Soldiers and spouses,” Bradley said. “This only works when we disseminate to the lowest levels.”



He also called upon attendees to help improve the event, “please provide feedback and let us know how to make the CIE more effective.”



To learn more about the events and information highlighted during the event, visit https://home.army.mil/stewart/my-fort/community/CIE