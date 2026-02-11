Corps of Engineers sets date for first Lake Pepin ice surveys of the year

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A sign that spring is near as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, announced today, Feb. 12, that they will begin their annual Lake Pepin ice measurements Feb. 17.

The lake’s ice thickness is critical information to the shipping industry in forecasting when the navigation season can begin on the Upper Mississippi River. It helps them determine when it’s safe to break the ice and begin moving commodities such as fertilizer, cement, corn and soybeans to markets near and far. Located between the Minnesota cities of Red Wing and Wabasha, the lake’s ice thickness is the last major barrier for vessels reaching the head of the navigation channel in St. Paul, Minnesota.

A Corps of Engineers survey crew uses an airboat, auger and a global positioning system to collect the data.

“The ice surveys are always a welcome sign of a new season for our navigation team,” said Sam Mathiowetz, channels and harbors acting supervisor. “It means that winter is almost over, and that we will soon be supporting the vital mission to support the economy by providing safe, reliable navigation to the region.”

The Motor Vessel Neil N. Diehl was the first tow to pass through Lake Pepin in 2025. She arrived in St. Paul March 20, 2025. Historically, the average date in which navigation is open occurs during the third week of March.

Ice measurements are typically completed weekly until the first tow arrives and the data is posted at: https://www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Missions/Navigation/Ice-Measurements/.

The St. Paul District navigation program provides a safe, reliable, cost-effective and environmentally sustainable waterborne transportation system on the Upper Mississippi River for the movement of commercial goods and for national security needs. To do this, the district maintains a 9-foot navigation channel and 13 locks and dams from Minneapolis to Guttenberg, Iowa. Keeping this system open is vital to the nation’s economy.

-30-