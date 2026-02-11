Coast Guard rescues one from ice in Marquette Harbor, Michigan Your browser does not support the audio element.

MARQUETTE, Mich. — A Coast Guard Station Marquette crew rescued a man who fell through

the ice in Marquette Harbor, Michigan, Feb. 11, 2026.



Coast Guard Station Marquette personnel observed a man fall through the ice in Marquette

Harbor shortly after 2 p.m. near the break wall, approximately a half mile from shore.



The Station crew immediately notified emergency medical services, donned ice rescue gear and

began walking across the ice to assist the man in distress. Within 15 minutes, the rescue team

arrived on scene with the individual who was displaying symptoms of hypothermia. The rescue

team placed the man in a warming bag and transported him to the local EMS, which was waiting

on shore.



“Thanks to the rapid response of our crew, we were able to accomplish a quick and safe rescue of

the individual in distress,” said Senior Chief Petty Officer Michael Henderson, Station Marquette

Officer-in-Charge. “This is also a stark reminder of how treacherous ice remains even during an

uncharacteristically cold winter. Every minute counts in a cold water environment; within 10

minutes of immersion, the average person will lose most movement functions. That’s why

anyone venturing onto the ice should ensure they are wearing a life jacket, wearing the proper

clothing to protect against hypothermia, and carrying self-rescue equipment like ice picks.”



For more information, please contact Lt. Joseph Snyder, Sector Northern Great Lakes Public

Affairs Officer, at joseph.d.snyder@uscg.mil or 906-748-0539.



-USCG-