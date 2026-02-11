Coast Guard rescues one from ice in Marquette Harbor, Michigan
MARQUETTE, Mich. — A Coast Guard Station Marquette crew rescued a man who fell through
the ice in Marquette Harbor, Michigan, Feb. 11, 2026.
Coast Guard Station Marquette personnel observed a man fall through the ice in Marquette
Harbor shortly after 2 p.m. near the break wall, approximately a half mile from shore.
The Station crew immediately notified emergency medical services, donned ice rescue gear and
began walking across the ice to assist the man in distress. Within 15 minutes, the rescue team
arrived on scene with the individual who was displaying symptoms of hypothermia. The rescue
team placed the man in a warming bag and transported him to the local EMS, which was waiting
on shore.
“Thanks to the rapid response of our crew, we were able to accomplish a quick and safe rescue of
the individual in distress,” said Senior Chief Petty Officer Michael Henderson, Station Marquette
Officer-in-Charge. “This is also a stark reminder of how treacherous ice remains even during an
uncharacteristically cold winter. Every minute counts in a cold water environment; within 10
minutes of immersion, the average person will lose most movement functions. That’s why
anyone venturing onto the ice should ensure they are wearing a life jacket, wearing the proper
clothing to protect against hypothermia, and carrying self-rescue equipment like ice picks.”
For more information, please contact Lt. Joseph Snyder, Sector Northern Great Lakes Public
Affairs Officer, at joseph.d.snyder@uscg.mil or 906-748-0539.