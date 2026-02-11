(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Announces Rescheduled Public Meeting for Morgan Shoal Revetment Project

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Story by Jacob Zdrojewski 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Chicago District, will host a public meeting to discuss the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) review for the proposed Morgan Shoal Revetment Reconstruction project.

    The meeting will provide an overview of the project, which aims to provide shoreline protection along the lakefront from 45th to 51st Street, and offer the public an opportunity to learn more and submit comments.

    WHAT: Public Review Meeting for the Chicago Shoreline Protection Project: Morgan Shoal Revetment Reconstruction

    WHEN: Thursday, March 5, 2026, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

    WHERE: Kennicott Park Fieldhouse, 4434 S. Lake Park Ave, Chicago, IL 60653

    This meeting was rescheduled from October 2025 due to a prior lapse in federal funding.

    The public review and comment period for the NEPA documentation is currently open and will close on March 27, 2026. Project information, including the NEPA documents and instructions for submitting comments, is available on the Chicago District website: https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/Missions/Projects/Article/4112328/morgan-shoal/

    Written comments may also be submitted via email to morganshoalNEPA@usace.army.mil. All members of the public and interested stakeholders are encouraged to attend.

