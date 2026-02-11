V Corps Increases Civilian Employment Opportunities on NATO’s Eastern Flank

Photo By Sgt. Devin Klecan | U.S. Army V Corps headquarters located at Camp Kosciuszko, Poznan, Poland, Feb. 11, 2026. V Corps remains committed to deepening partnerships through bilateral and multinational training opportunities that enhance collective security and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Devin Klecan) see less | View Image Page

CAMP KOSCIUSZKO, Poland – In an effort to increase readiness in Europe, V Corps is opening job opportunities at Camp Kościuszko in Poznań, Poland and other areas of responsibility.

“Right now, we have added 24 to 27 positions in Poland and Europe to assist in corps operations,” said Louis Olive, V Corps Deputy Chief of Staff Civilian and Safety Director. “The intent of opening up more V Corps civilian positions at Camp Kosciuszko will increase continuity within the V Corps staff,” Olive said. “Multiple career fields and staff sections will have job opportunities available,” he said. “Most will be in Poland but we will have some jobs available in our area of operation, with some job locations being in the Baltics, Mihail Kogalniceanu Airbase in Romania, and more,” said Olive.

V Corp’s mission success relies heavily on a dedicated team of Army civilians. With the expertise, continuity, and specialized support they provide, V Corps civilian jobs offer unique, career advancing opportunities that contribute directly to national security in a dynamic, international environment.

“You will work an operational mission every single day,” said Olive. “Many civilians don’t get an opportunity like that, to come to a corps level and actually do the job they are hired to do. The goal is to better the mission and better the Soldiers. This is what it’s about.”

U.S. citizens and local nationals interested in applying for a civilian position at V Corps can search “V Corps” online at usajobs.gov. To learn more about V Corp’s mission, visit www.vcorps.army.mil.

Civilian positions often involve forward-deployed or regionally based work in Poland, with some tied to U.S. Army Garrison Poland (USAG-Poland), which supports thousands of American Soldiers across multiple sites, delivering infrastructure, logistics, and quality-of-life services.

“V Corps is currently analyzing permanent positions that may be available to European local nationals in the future,” Olive said. The unit is currently reviewing what job opportunities they are intending to publish for our Allies and partners.

Similar to the U.S. Army civilian force posture in Germany, V Corps and the growing presence of permanently stationed U.S. troops in Poland require civilian applicants to fill long-term-multi-year positions. Future local national positions however, will not be restricted to term limits.

“The corps’ force management team is working hard to get these positions solidified,” Olive said. “We are also working on turning more term positions into permanent ones,” said Olive. “We want them permanently, not for a short time.”

V Corps remains committed to deepening partnerships through bilateral and multinational training opportunities that enhance collective security and readiness. Media can view and download high-resolution photos, videos, and stories at https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/vcorps. For updates on potential coverage opportunities, email mailto:victory.media@army.mil.