No Straight Path to Service; How one decision can make all the difference in someone’s life.

SEMBACH, Germany — After a pursuit of multiple different careers, U.S. Army Spc. Alex Voong, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command paralegal specialist, has found direction in the United States Army.

Voong was raised in Evansville, Indiana, and grew up working as a waiter in his family’s restaurant. From there, he acquired eight different jobs and positions in the civilian world as time went on.

“I was a host and waiter, bartender… I was a car salesman, did real estate for a little bit, worked at a casino… I did door to door sales, cold calling sales, a little bit of everything,” Voong listed.

Eventually he earned a bachelor’s degree in computer programming, finding a 9 to 5 job with a corporate company. But even that did not seem to quite fit.

After years of job hopping and fighting the career market, Voong had enough. He was mentally and physically drained, having found nothing jobwise that he could see himself pursuing.

“I did not really know what I wanted to do with my life… I had a lot of different jobs, and after a while I felt like there was no purpose,” Voong said. “The job market was very hard at the time as well.”

It was this realization that turned his attention towards joining the military.

“I thought, ’You know what? I will sign up for the military’” Voong exclaimed. “I was, in a way, setting myself up for success.”

At first, Voong had considered the U.S. Marines for a long time. As he got older, his attention then moved to the U.S. Air Force and their job positions. However, the U.S. Army became more and more appealing as time went on, offering more opportunities for professional growth that fit his values and goals in life.

“When I was in high school, I was like, ‘Man, if I join any branch it is going to be the Marines because they are hard-core and cool!’ Voong exclaims. “But as I got older… I felt like the Army had the most opportunity.”

In December of 2024 at the age of 26, Voong had found himself in the U.S Army recruiting office in Westminster, California.

His current job in the U.S. Army is different from any other position he has worked before. His position has sent him across the ocean, to work for 10th Army Air and Missile Defense command located in Sembach, Germany.

Not only are the uniform and physical training expectations different, but so is his occupational specialty. As a paralegal specialist, Voong supports lawyers in court, reads through legal papers and documents, and helps decide and implement punishment for certain situations.

The job is certainly stressful, Voong says, but thanks to the U.S. Army, he’s made plenty of ‘battle buddies’, good friends he can count on for anything. Traveling and exploring Germany and other surrounding countries with them is what lets Voong escape the demanding work load of a legal specialist.

“If soldiers get in trouble then we usually cut their pay, maybe even separate them… there is a lot of paperwork that always needs to be done,” said Voong. “I will hang out with friends to get [my] mind off of work, do activities that do not involve work.”

For those considering joining the military, Voong would like to say ‘Do your research!’ There is a branch for almost everyone and the benefits, jobs, and environments are different in each.

Soon another choice will face him, whether he should serve in the U.S. Army for only one contract or decide to stay in the service. He has already weighed the options, looking at multiple different paths he could choose.

‘If I were to get out, I would probably go [into the] Reserve, you just never know what could happen,” said Voong. “If I stay in, I would probably commission and become an officer, or go back to college… there is just so much opportunity.”

Voong’s decisions in both civilian and military worlds have given him a very wide range of skills and opportunities. His knowledge and experience brings him way ahead of his peers. With a brain like a sponge, Voong is sure to get far no matter his next step in life.

Everyone has a different story to tell, with a different reason for joining the military. One of the things Voong has learned through his service is that the members of the U.S. Army are much more than coworkers, but a family.

A notable quote that Voong holds dear, “We won’t give up on you if you won’t give up on yourself.” The quote represents how he sees the deep bonds and teamwork that makes the U.S. Army what it is today.