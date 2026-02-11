MACG-18 hosts Staff Sergeant Symposium

OKINAWA, Japan—Leaders with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing connected for a Staff Sergeant Symposium from Jan. 13-16 to transform newly promoted staff sergeants and staff sergeant selects with lectures, discussions, and physical training.

Sergeant Major Hector Sanchez, sergeant major of Marine Air Control Group (MACG) 18, led the symposium because he wanted higher-ranking Marinesto teach the new staff non-commissioned officers (SNCO’s) what to expect in their new role. Topics discussed during the symposium were leadership, ethics, and operations.

“The symposium is designed to transition newly selected or staff sergeants within their first two years of promotion,” said Sanchez.

During the symposium, staff sergeants talked about having power in their influence rather than their authority.

“People think that rank means power and realistically it’s the person behind the rank that matters,” said Sgt. Jarett Legg, a flight line mechanic with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262.

It is important for staff sergeants to be good role models so that their junior Marines have someone to look up to as they climb up the ranks. If the staff sergeant is a bad role model, breaks rules, is out of regulations, and is lazy, their junior Marines will mirror such behavior.

Staff sergeants also influence Marines through ethical behavior and empathetic actions. This is important being stationed overseas because for new Marines it is their first time being far away home and it can be isolating. Leadership can overcome this challenge by helping Marines build connections, which boosts morale, builds trust and improves unit cohesion.

“When they train together it builds a common understanding, shared trust and further reinforces the thread that makes us unique,” said Sanchez.

Trust, unit cohesion, and morale are negatively affected when hazing is involved. To teach the effectiveness of a simple workout, and the uselessness of hazing, leaders held a high intensity interval training session.

“All it took was 20 minutes and a little bit of putting in work to break a sweat,” said Gunnery Sgt. Juan Rios, a force fitness instructor with MACG-18. “Even the sergeants majors were out there putting in work with us.”

In addition, staff sergeants are the connection between intent and the execution of the mission. When promoted, staff sergeants learn they work for both their officers and their juniors. When staff sergeants are given orders, it’s important they pass the word to their juniors and help them execute the plan.

“Without Staff NCO’s I strongly believe there would be no Marine Corps,” said Staff Sgt. Cesar Palmacampos, an assistant individual material readiness list manager with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 36. “We have the most knowledge, we have the most experience.”

From being the backbone of the Marine Corps to becoming the keepers of tradition, staff sergeants play a vital role in the success of the Marine Corps. The symposium was a time for the new staff sergeants and staff sergeant selects to get together, learn from higher-ranking leaders across III Marine Expeditionary Force and to share experiences with each other.