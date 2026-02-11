(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3rd Marine Division Executes 2026 Combined Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation

    JAPAN

    02.11.2026

    Story by 2nd Lt. Hannah Ladd 

    3d Marine Division     

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, Japan – U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3rd Marine Division’s major subordinate elements executed a combined Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation, Jan. 24 to 30, 2026.

    A MCCRE is a formal training evaluation conducted to test and confirm the combat readiness of a unit. This combined MCCRE consisted of a field exercise featuring live force-on-force training as well as virtual and simulated training.

    “This intensive evaluation was conducted in a dynamic, force-on-force environment, which saw the 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, and Headquarters Battalion operating as a cohesive force under the command of the 3rd Marine Division headquarters,” said Maj. Jared Griffith, a future operations planner with 3rd Marine Division and lead planner of the MCCRE. “A key capability validated during the exercise was the ability of these units to seize maritime terrain and sustain operations in a disaggregated environment, a scenario highly reflective of the current operational landscape in the Indo-Pacific Region.”

    Key training events included a night raid, a military freefall jump, multiple air assaults and casualty evacuations, and a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System rapid infiltration.

    “Our lethality as a Regimental Headquarters working within the Division was tested, and I’m proud to say we learned a lot and grew as a team, from staff to small unit leaders,” said Col. Richard Barclay, commanding officer, 4th Marine Regiment. “From multiple air assaults, night raids, and conducting operations while under chemical attack, we learned a great deal about what we do well and what we need to improve. Our performance proves that we are lethal, adaptive, and ready to be counted on within the First Island Chain.”

    One major accomplishment was a large-scale air assault on Ie Shima, Okinawa conducted by 4th Marines with support from 3rd Recon and Marine Aircraft Group 36, testing the coordination needed to execute across multiple domains and validating major training objectives for 4th Marines.

    “The success of the MCCRE was a testament to the seamless integration and support from numerous other units,” said Griffith. “Bringing all these entities together posed several challenges, however, executing the MCCRE with three major subordinate elements simultaneously provided an invaluable and realistic training repetition for command and control.”

    This combined MCCRE successfully demonstrated that 3rd Marine Division’s MSEs can operate in a dispersed and challenging environment, fulfilling its mission as an adaptive force, prepared to act when the nation calls.

    “The rapidly changing battlefield requires a command-and-control structure that is as resilient and adaptable as our Marines,” said Barclay. “Throughout this event, we operated in a disaggregated C2 structure, successfully commanding multiple subordinate units across a dispersed battlespace against a thinking enemy.”

    3rd Marine Division operates as a Stand-In Force in the first island chain to secure, seize, or defend key maritime terrain in order to deny and disrupt adversary actions in support of the Fleet, the Joint Force, and partnered and allied forces.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026
    Story ID: 557992
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Marine Division Executes 2026 Combined Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation, by 2LT Hannah Ladd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

