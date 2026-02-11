Career Summit connects service members to future careers at Kadena

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan — The 18th Wing hosted a career summit at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 5, 2026, aimed at expanding career opportunities for service members, veterans, military spouses, caregivers and civilians. The event provided attendees the opportunity to network and interview with regional and national employers while gaining practical knowledge to help navigate the transition from military to civilian careers. “The career summit opened my eyes to just how many opportunities exist for service members in the private sector. For someone who has only ever known the military, it was reassuring to see companies actively seeking the skills we bring to the table,” said U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Bryan Bosques Gonzalez, 718th FSS food service officer in charge. “What stood out most was the sense of community, veterans, mentors and industry leaders [who] all came together with one purpose: to help service members succeed.” Unlike traditional job fairs, the career summit placed an emphasis on education and preparation, covering topics such as compensation, taxes and the interview process, areas that are often overlooked during standard transition assistance programs. The summit focused on preparing participants for successful employment by offering education and resources before the hiring process begins. Organizers emphasized the importance of equipping attendees with the skills and knowledge needed to have meaningful, high-impact conversations with potential employers. Employers from multiple industries, including aerospace, technology, space, consulting, skilled trades and renewable energy participated in the summit, giving attendees exposure to diverse career fields. The event helped participants explore career opportunities in Japan and beyond, learn about SOFA-supporting organizations, and better understand available career pathways. “This event helped me understand which services and businesses support SOFA status in Japan,” said U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Andrew Nguyen. “Planning the transition from the military to civilian life can feel overwhelming, but it showed me there are real opportunities to move forward.” The event also highlighted the importance of employers who understand military culture and can help bridge the transition to civilian employment.