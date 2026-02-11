Corps of Engineers urges caution downstream of White Rock Dam and Reservation Dam

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is releasing a small amount of water at White Rock and Reservation dams, near Lake Traverse, in Wheaton, Minnesota, to help maintain reservoir water levels.

These releases will produce a small amount of flow through Reservation Dam and White Rock Dam that will drain into the Bois de Sioux River. This may impact ice safety near the dams and in areas with moving water. Please use caution and always check conditions and the thickness of the ice before you head out.

Current and historical lake levels and releases can be accessed at http://www.mvp-wc.usace.army.mil or http://water.usace.army.mil.

All Corps of Engineers reservoirs are operated in accordance with approved water control manuals to ensure the system performs as designed.

