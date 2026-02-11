(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corps of Engineers urges caution downstream of White Rock Dam and Reservation Dam

    WHEATON, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Story by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is releasing a small amount of water at White Rock and Reservation dams, near Lake Traverse, in Wheaton, Minnesota, to help maintain reservoir water levels.

    These releases will produce a small amount of flow through Reservation Dam and White Rock Dam that will drain into the Bois de Sioux River. This may impact ice safety near the dams and in areas with moving water. Please use caution and always check conditions and the thickness of the ice before you head out.

    Current and historical lake levels and releases can be accessed at http://www.mvp-wc.usace.army.mil or http://water.usace.army.mil.

    All Corps of Engineers reservoirs are operated in accordance with approved water control manuals to ensure the system performs as designed.

    -30-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 17:20
    Story ID: 557979
    Location: WHEATON, MINNESOTA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps of Engineers urges caution downstream of White Rock Dam and Reservation Dam, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    water management
    St. Paul District
    Reservation Dam
    White Rock Dam
    USACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version