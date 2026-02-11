Honorary Commanders Get Inside Look of 97th Mission Support Group

Photo By Airman 1st Class Nathan Langston | U.S. Air Force Col. Amanda Knotts, 97th Mission Support Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Mark Erwin, 97th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, brief honorary commanders during a Mission Support Group tour at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 6, 2026. The tour familiarized honorary commanders with the group’s mission and support capabilities while strengthening relationships between the installation and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan Langston) see less | View Image Page

Honorary Commanders from the City of Altus and surrounding communities participated in an immersion tour of the 97th Mission Support Group to gain a deeper understanding of the group's critical role in supporting the wing's mission at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 6, 2026.

The honorary commander program is designed to foster strong relationships and open communication between military leadership and community members, showcasing the diverse capabilities of the Air Force.

Upon their arrival, the honorary commanders were greeted by U.S. Air Force Col. Amanda Knotts, 97th MSG commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Mark Erwin, 97th MSG senior enlisted leader, who provided an overview of the 97th Mission Support Group's responsibilities. The tour commenced by visiting the 97th Security Forces Squadron which included a military working dog demonstration and an overview of training and weapons capabilities from Defenders such as lethal and non-lethal weaponry, along with a virtual reality training demo called MILO.

The group then proceeded to the 97th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Readiness and Emergency Management Flight for a briefing on emergency management and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear readiness, where they viewed protective gear and discussed how responders prepare for installation emergencies. Airmen outlined emergency response procedures, disaster preparedness plans and exercises, and explained how they train and equip civil engineer personnel through Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force (Prime BEEF) contingency training, exercises and real-world deployments.

The tour concluded at the 97th Logistics Readiness Squadron, where Airmen demonstrated the wing’s aerial delivery support by showing how they inspect, pack, and prepare parachutes used for drop zone operations from a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft. The team walked participants through key safety checks, rigging considerations, and how proper parachute preparation helps ensure cargo and equipment arrive on target during training and contingency missions.

Reflecting on the experience, Carson Vinyard, 56th Air Refueling Squadron honorary commander, shared his appreciation for the dedication and teamwork he observed. "Participating in the 97th Mission Support Group tour gave me an appreciation for the depth, scale, and coordination required to keep the mission operating," he said. "I came away with a deeper respect for the teamwork and coordination required to support the mission. I sincerely appreciate the Airmen and every individual whose efforts ensure the installation remains ready and capable of executing its mission at all times."

These immersion tours provide an invaluable opportunity for community leaders to witness firsthand the daily operations and contributions of the Airmen at Altus Air Force Base, strengthening the bond between the base and the surrounding communities.