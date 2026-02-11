Military Sealift Delivering Cargo to McMurdo Station Antarctica in Support of Operation Deep Freeze 2026 Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Military Sealift Command (MSC)-chartered heavy lift ship Plantijngracht is conducting cargo offload operations at McMurdo Station, Antarctica as part of MSC’s ongoing support of the annual Antarctic resupply mission; Operation Deep Freeze (ODF) 2026.



Plantijngracht arrived in Winter Bay, Antarctica, Feb. 4, where they offloaded a 65-ton floating Modular Causeway System (MCS). Sections of the MCS were assembled on the ship’s deck before being offloaded, connected and floated into place by the US Army’s 7th Transportation Battalion. The MCS is being used instead of the traditional ice pier this year due to the size and weight of the ship’s cargo.



While the focus of the mission is on cargo delivery, the need for the MCS came with its own unique set of challenges that planners had to anticipate and account for to ensure its smooth operation.



“The MCS adds to the overall timeline of the cargo offload. It takes approximately 3-4 days to build at the start of the operation and the same amount of time to break down at the end,” said Marie Morrow, MSC’s ship liaison to the Joint Support Forces Antarctica staff. “Weather starts to deteriorate quickly in the second half of February, as the summer season comes to a close, so those extra 6-8 days can increase the likelihood of weather challenges.”

Once the MCS was in place and secure, Plantijngracht was met by members of Navy Cargo Handling Battalion ONE and cargo offload operations began. The ship is delivering 372 pieces of cargo, consisting of containers filled with dry goods and supplies needed for the year’s survival at the remote Antarctic outpost.



Logistics moves are nothing new for MSC, in fact, around the world, they are almost a daily occurrence. However, moving cargo in the harshest environment on Earth is a mission unto itself. Antarctica is known for its bitter cold temperatures, harsh winds, ice conditions and weather that can change in a matter of minutes. All factors that need to be considered as operations unfold.



“The austere environment adds a lot of challenges to the operation. Unpredictable weather conditions, freezing cargo gear, and high winds are common hurdles faced in the cargo operation. Ice conditions vary from year to year and bring different problems. The presence of thick ice can slow down the ship’s arrivals into station. Little to no ice, or open water conditions, can cause shoreside erosion at the warf,” said Morrow. “To handle all of the challenges, we control what we can within the operation. We use past lessons learned to handle challenges that come up.”



Following the offload, Plantijngracht will be loaded with containers of retrograde cargo for transportation off the continent. This includes trash and recyclable materials for disposal and equipment no longer required on the station, as well as the MCS. Before departing McMurdo station, Plantijngracht will also be loaded with ice core samples that will be stored on the ship in a sub-zero freezer. The ice core samples will be delivered to the United States for scientific study.



“The cargo delivery from California to Antarctica is one of the longest supply chains in the world. The ship plays a huge role in delivering cargo that supplies and sustains multiple stations on the continent,” said Morrow. “The crews are always quite enthusiastic to be a part of such a unique and remote operation. For most, it is a once in a lifetime opportunity.”



ODF is a joint service, ongoing Defense Support to Civilian Authorities (DSCA) mission in support of the National Science Foundation (NSF). NSF is the lead agency for the U.S. Antarctic Program (USAP). Mission support consists of active duty, Guard and Reserve personnel from the U.S. Air Force, Navy, Army, and Coast Guard as well as Department of War civilians and attached non-DOW civilians. ODF operates from two primary locations situated at Christchurch, New Zealand, and McMurdo Station, Antarctica. MSC-chartered ships have made the challenging voyage to Antarctica every year since the station and its resupply mission were established in 1955.

MSC directs and supports operations for approximately 140 civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces.